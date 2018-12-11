VICE
Photos of People Who Dress Like Their Cars

Last August, while on a road trip with a friend in upstate New York, the Italian photographer Lucia Buricelli stumbled on a small car show. Her work tends to focus on the consumerist culture, so she was immediately intrigued by the vehicles—how the owners were obsessed with how they appeared, and went to great lengths to personalize each of them. Afterward, she looked up similar events in the Tri-State Area, and this past summer into the fall, she attended as many as she could, creating images that explore the sensory experiences people have with their automobiles. In short, her pictures are surreal, weird, and nonlinear, and like those of her influence Martin Parr, they have a graphic quality, too. Buricelli’s ongoing series, American Muscle, shows just how surreal the relationship can be between Americans and their possessions.

Check out an exclusive preview of these photos below. You can follow Lucia Buricelli’s work here. Originally from Venice, Italy, and currently based in New York City, she was recently nominated for PDN’s 30: New and Emerging Photographers to Watch.

1544479875001-AmericanMuscle_21
1544480243756-AmericanMuscle_2
1544480254826-AmericanMuscle_3
1544543105815-car-show026
1544480286208-AmericanMuscle_7
1544480310610-AmericanMuscle_8
1544480328325-AmericanMuscle_10
1544480345798-AmericanMuscle_12
1544480381017-AmericanMuscle_22
1544480406383-AmericanMuscle_13
1544480419065-AmericanMuscle_23
