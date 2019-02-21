Photos of Spain’s Most Unconventional Drag Party

This article originally appeared on VICE Spain

Futuroa Sarao Drag is a drag race held every few months in Barcelona’s Sala Apolo concert venue. By encouraging non-binary outfits outside of the traditional drag aesthetic, the event’s organisers aim to create a race that’s more inclusive, queer, feminist and liberating than most other drag competitions.

The show has become so popular that the most recent edition, last month, was moved from Sala Apolo’s smallest concert space to the venue’s 800-capacity hall, which was completely packed.

Scroll down to see some photos from the most recent edition of Futuroa Sarao Drag.