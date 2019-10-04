pickled-blackberries-recipe

Serves: 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

8 ounces|225 grams blackberries

½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 lime

kosher salt, to taste

Videos by VICE

Directions

Dissolve the sugar in 1 cup|237 ml water in a small saucepan over medium. Stir in the vinegar and squeeze in the lime juice. Season to taste with salt and pour over the blackberries. Pickled blackberries will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .