pickled-blackberries-recipe

Serves: 2-4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
8 ounces|225 grams blackberries
½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 lime
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
Dissolve the sugar in 1 cup|237 ml water in a small saucepan over medium. Stir in the vinegar and squeeze in the lime juice. Season to taste with salt and pour over the blackberries. Pickled blackberries will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks.
