Seared Pork Tenderloin with Caramelized Shallots and Scallions Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
6 ounces|170 grams pork tenderloin
kosher salt, to taste
2 tablespoons canola oil
8 garlic cloves, smashed
2 shallots, halved lengthwise
5 ¼ ounces|150 grams bacon lardons
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 strips lemon peel
2 strips orange peel
1 sprig marjoram
1 sprig rosemary
2 confit scallions
1 bunch scallions, trimmed
1 cup mixed greens
1 black heirloom radish, trimmed and thinly sliced
1 red heirloom radish, trimmed and thinly sliced crosswise
1 tablespoon champagne vinegar
1 tablespoon minced chives
1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions
- Heat the oven to 400°F. Season the pork with salt. Heat the canola oil in a medium cast-iron skillet over high. Add the pork and cook, turning, until browned all over, 6 to 8 minutes.
- Add the shallots, cut-side down, the garlic cloves, and the lardons to the skillet and cook for 5 minutes. Add the citrus peels, marjoram, and rosemary, place the skillet in the oven, and cook for 15 minutes. Add the scallions and butter and continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the pork registers 140°F, about 25 minutes. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before carving.
- To serve, slice the pork into medallions and put on a serving plate. Toss the remaining ingredients in a bowl with salt and pepper and place on the platter with the pork
