Pilot Who Took Shrooms Then Tried to Crash a Plane: “I Made a Big Mistake”

The pilot who attempted to shut down a plane’s engines mid-flight after taking psychedelic mushrooms broke his silence in an interview on Good Morning America.

Joseph Emerson, an off-duty pilot, had been riding in the cockpit’s jump seat when he attempted to shut off the plane’s engines by pulling the engine fire handles. He told GMA that he had “a feeling of being trapped” and that he felt within himself that he was never getting home.

Emerson attributed that feeling to the psychedelic mushrooms he had taken two days before and not sleeping for 40 hours. The effects of mushrooms typically only last for a few hours, but his doctor said he was suffering from HPPD (hallucinogen-persisting perception disorder). According to Emerson, he took the mushrooms in an attempt to combat the depression that he said swelled up about six months prior.

In the interview, Emerson recounted the “30 seconds of my life that I wish I could change” in harrowing details. Fortunately, his co-pilots were able to stop him from fully pulling down and cutting off the engines. They had him exit the cockpit—only for him again to feel a sense of being trapped. He reached for the exit door lever before eventually telling one of the flight attendants to handcuff him for his and everyone else’s protection.

Emerson was indicted on 83 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment—one count for every person on the aircraft—and one felony count of endangering an aircraft. He was initially charged with 83 counts of attempted murder, but that was reduced to the misdemeanors, as reported on ABC. He pleaded not guilty.

There’s a lot going on in this story, but the main thing is that no one was hurt during this near-disastrous situation. It opens up a larger discussion about pilots and mental health—and through the interview and a recent New York Times documentary, Emerson said he’s using his experience to raise awareness about pilots’ mental health.

His trial is slated to begin this fall.