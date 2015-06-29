Piña Colada Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 whole young coconut

2 ounces coconut milk

1/2 cup frozen pineapple chunks

2 ounces El Dorado 12 year rum

freshly grated nutmeg, to taste

fresh pineapple, for garnish

Directions

1. Take a young coconut and a meat cleaver. With the cleaver, hack into the coconut three times in a triangle shape. Use the corner of the cleaver to pry the top off. It’s best to secure the coconut and keep your hands clear while hacking.

2. Pour the coconut water into a blender. With a spoon, scrape out the meat and put into the blender. Blend the contents for several minutes until creamy and smooth, and pour into a container.

3. Take 2 ounces of the coconut milk, add 1/2 cup of frozen pineapple chunks, and 2 ounces of El Dorado 12 year and combine in the blender. Blend for 30 seconds and strain into the coconut. Grate fresh nutmeg on top and serve with a straw and a fan of pineapple for garnish if you like.

From The MUNCHIES Guide to Summer: Classic Beach Cocktails