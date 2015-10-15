Pink Squirrel Recipe

“The Pink Squirrel is sort of one of those late-70s cocktails that our mothers drank when they were in college.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

¾ ounce|21 ml Tempus Fugit Crème De Noyaux

¾ ounce|21 ml Tempus Fugit Crème De Cacao

1 ½ ounces|43 ml half and half

grated fresh nutmeg

Directions

In a cocktail shaker full of ice, combine crème de noyaux, crème de cacao, and half and half and shake until cold. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with grated nutmeg.

From The Pink Squirrel Is No Longer Just for Party Moms and 90s Sitcoms

