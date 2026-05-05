Valve Addresses Steam Controller Shortage After It Sells Out In One Day

Valve has responded to backlash after the Steam Controller sold out in under 30 minutes. According to the PC publisher, they didn’t expect the Steam Machine peripheral to sell out so quickly.

Screenshot: Valve

After months of hype and anticipation, the Steam Controller sold out in just 30 minutes. Many players thew new Valve hardware were instantly met with error messages and checkout glitches. Despite the Steam Controller price being set at $99, demand was so high for the peripheral that it managed to crash Steam servers for hours.

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However, Valve has now addressed the Steam Controller shortage in a post on X and explained that they were taken by surprise over how much players actually wanted it. “Steam Controller ran out faster than we anticipated, and we hate that not everyone who wanted one was able to get it.” Valve then gave players an update on new Steam Controller stock being added to the store.

Screenshot: X @valvesoftware

“We’re working on getting more in stock and will have an update on an expected timeline soon.” Although at the time of writing, it’s unclear when a restock could happen. Following its rocky launch, Valve got a fair bit of backlash from users over how they handled the Steam Controller release.

Steam Controller Orders Are Being Delayed for Some Customers

Those lucky enough to snag a Steam Controller might have to wait a little bit longer to receive them. Reports have began to appear online from various users, that show that their orders have been pushed back to 6 to 10 days until shipping.



A Valve customer support agent appeared to . “Due to the large amount of orders we have received, your device will likely take 6-10 day safter the device has been processed for shipment.”

Launch Frustrates Players After Store Issues

Screenshot: Valve

As you can imagine, players who weren’t able to get a Steam Controller weren’t too happy about it. Many PC players flocked to social media to voice their frustrations with Valve. A common complaint users had was the 2-per account limit. However, there that it was actually a 2-per-transaction limit.

As a result, some scalpers were able to buy dozens of controllers without consequences. Over on Reddit, players called out Valve for not doing enough to stop scalpers. “Valve completely dropped the ball on this release. Why are they allowing people to purchase 2? Why is their store s***ing the bed?” a user wrote, for example.

Another commenter posted, “Allowing people to purchase 2 was a stupid idea if stock really is that limited. It just encourages people to keep one and scalp the other.” One frustrated user simply vented, “Not only that, but apparently it was 2 per transaction, not 2 per account. I saw someone saying they bought 8.”

Scalpers Are Already Selling Steam Controllers for More Than Double the Price

Screenshot: eBay

Adding even more frustration to the situation is that Valve’s new controller immediately began being scalped on auction sites such as eBay for double the price. I’m talking literally minutes after the launch ended, there were hundreds of listings posted by resellers.

Depressingly, many of the Steam Controllers being scalped have sold for as high as $230 to $250. Doing the quick math, that is essentially a 152.5% profit markup. Gross. While we don’t have an ETA on a restock, Valve addressing the controller shortage at least shows the company is working to get the peripheral back in stock as quickly as possible.