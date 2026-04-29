Steam Controller Release Date & Times Confirmed – When You Can Pre-Order

The Steam Controller release date is almost here. However, Valve has put some restrictions in place on how you can buy it. Here is when the Steam Controller releases in each region, and when you can pre-order it.

Screenshot: Valve

After months of anticipation, the Steam Controller release date is set for Monday, May 4, 2026. However, the Valve peripheral can only be purchased with a verified Steam account through the Steam Store. There is also limit to how many you can actually buy. Here is a quick breakdown of what you need to know about the Steam Controller pre-order date:

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Steam Controller Price: $99

$99 Steam Controller Release Date: May, 4th, 2026

May, 4th, 2026 Pre-Order Time: 10am PT / 1pm ET

10am PT / 1pm ET It’s limited to 2 per account.

Sold exclusively on Steam Store.

Screenshot: Valve

As mentioned above, the Steam Controller release times begin at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Although trying to figure out when that is in your specific time zone can be a bit tricky. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! For your convenience, below is a table that shows when the Steam Controller release times are in every major region.

Steam Controller Release Times (All Regions)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 10:00 AM May 4 North America (ET) 1:00 PM May 4 Canada (ET) 1:00 PM May 4 UK (BST) 6:00 PM May 4 Europe (CEST) 7:00 PM May 4 Australia (AEDT) 3:00 AM May 5 New Zealand (NZST) 5:00 AM May 5 Japan (JST) 8:00 AM May 5 South Korea (KST) 8:00 AM May 5 India (IST) 10:30 PM May 4 Brazil (BRT) 2:00 PM May 4

The above times are specifically for the Steam Store. In Asia, for example, players will be able to buy the new Valve controller through the official Komodo Station site starting at 8am.

Steam Controller Might Sell Out Quick

Screenshot: Valve

It’s hard to gauge how much actual demand there will be for Valve’s new hardware. While some players felt that its $99 price tag was too expensive, hype for the peripheral still seems insanely high. So we could see a situation where the controller sells out within seconds.

To prepare, players who want the Valve peripheral should add money to their Steam Wallets now. You can do this by visiting your Account page. However, here is a direct link to the “add funds” page for your wallet.

Screenshot: Valve

Based on previous Valve hardware sales, the quickest way to check out is to already have money loaded up on your account. I can’t stress how many people missed out on the Steam Deck when it launched because they were trying to manually enter a credit card during the pre-order release window.