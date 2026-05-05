Breathe Like You Don’t Live in a Dust Trap—Our Favorite Air Purifier Is on Sale

Cleaning is something I do because I have to and because I don’t like living a gross mess that resembles the set of Good Burger. It’s not something I enjoy. I’ve used a lot of air purifiers over the years. Maybe even most of them. Nothing has been able to dethrone the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty in my eyes since I began using it in 2019, and right now it’s $70 off and selling for $229.

It’s almost wildfire season. With the way that the US and Canada have basically turned into one giant cigarette every year lately, you know you’re going to need an air purifier sooner or later this year. You might as well make it sooner.

Videos by VICE

quit breathing junk

Your indoor air isn’t as clean as you think. Homes aren’t even close to airtight (luckily for us, since we’d suffocate). Even if you keep your windows closed all the time, the air indoors is constantly being replaced… by air from outdoors. And that air comes with pollution.

Larger rooms require larger air purifiers. This Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty—truly a mouthful and a half—is best for bedrooms and rooms of that size. Larger living rooms would do better with the equally fantastic Coway Airmega 250M, which is also on sale for $330 right now, down from $399. I’ve used that for my living room for years, and it’s typical Coway quality, just on a larger scale.

There’s a “smart” version that allows you to connect to the Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty over your smartphone. I say skip it. I’ve never felt compelled to justify a meatier price tag for that functionality. It’s an air purifier. Even the base version has an automatic setting, whereby it’ll crank up the power when it detects higher-than-normal levels of indoor air pollution. That’s all you really need. Air purifiers should be, aside from regular filter replacements, set-it-and-forget-it devices.

The Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty is, more or less, the exact same air purifier as the Coway Airmega 200M. Why Coway packs, basically, the same internals into a different-looking case, I don’t know. I’ve been trying to figure it out for years. Aside from being easier to pronounce, the Airmega 200M is more conventional-looking. But it’s not on sale right now, so unless you really dig its looks over the… other one (I’m not typing that whole name again), then just save your money and grab the deal. It functions just as well, which is to say fantastically.