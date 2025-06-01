Pisces, June 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For romantic, dreamy, and intuitive Pisces: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of June.

Pluto retrograde remains a constant influence throughout the entire month of June, shifting subconscious perspectives and shaking up power flow in a major way. This faraway planet governs the darker, harder-to-understand aspects of our life, like change, death, rebirth, and interpersonal dynamics. What we once believed to be true might reveal itself to be false under this potent alignment. As one of three water signs in the Zodiac (along with Scorpio, Pluto’s corresponding sign), you’re no stranger to the depths of your sensitivity. But Pluto’s transformative power works in a broad, almost imperceptible way. So, you might not realize that a metamorphosis is what’s actually happening. From your vantage point, things might feel unstable or insecure as Pluto retrograde guides us toward a new reality. Try not to let this process dishearten you too much, Pisces. The discomfort is temporary.

We begin the month of June under a conjunction of Venus and Chiron, raising issues in matters of the heart and wallet. Chiron tends to influence our softer, more vulnerable sides. It acts as a sort of cosmic vault for our past hurts, fears, and assumptions. We then use what’s in that vault to color our perspective, whether or not we’re actively aware that it’s happening. Venus’ governance presides over emotional and financial investments. When these two celestial bodies collide, it can reopen old wounds regarding relationships and money pitfalls. As unpleasant as this process might be, it holds tremendous healing power. Don’t be afraid to lean into these feelings a little harder. Look closely at past missteps. What can these experiences teach you about avoiding similar mistakes in the future (or right now)?

Your ruling planet, Neptune, forms a direct opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon on June 4, emphasizing these feelings of challenge and conflict. The waxing gibbous Moon tends to be one of the more arduous phases of the lunar cycle, as it forces us to assess our progress on our life paths to determine if we require a redirection. Once we realize that an adjustment could be helpful, we are left with the burden of figuring out what that might look like. Celestial oppositions are difficult but not impossible to get through. Proceed with caution, Pisces. If something feels out of balance, then try to wait until you can find a better equilibrium. At the very least, take mental and emotional notes when something feels off so that you can go back and evaluate it more in-depth later on.

Unfortunately, your ruling planet throws a metaphorical wrench in your plans as it locks into a tense square with Mercury on June 9. Be wary of falling into a rabbit hole of wishful thinking and over-romanticization. Your eagerness to see the best in others and the world around you is admirable. But it can also get you into trouble if you’re not careful. The stars urge you to set more realistic goals for yourself. And in that same breath, reassess the standards to which you hold others. When someone shows you who they really are, you ought to listen, Pisces. Stop reacting to the world you’ve created in your head and start living in the reality that surrounds you. The former perspective is comforting but will hurt you in the long run.

On June 11, the full Moon reaches its brightest, strongest phase in Sagittarius. This is an excellent chance to put the ideas you brainstormed under the square between Mercury and Neptune into action. Sagittarius is an incredibly aspirational celestial domain, and the full Moon is one of the most potent stages in a lunar cycle. With Pluto retrograde still going strong and a string of tense planetary alignments already under your belt in less than two weeks of June, there is a lot of information for you to process. Let the full Moon serve as a compass, guiding you forward as it lights the path ahead of you. Keep an open heart and mind to what you might find.

Several days later, the waning gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain. Whereas the full Moon invites action and exploration, the waning gibbous Moon pushes us toward closure, finality, and necessary endings. Considering the recent square between Mercury and Neptune, it’s likely that these “goodbyes” will have to do with negative or unhelpful behaviors, ideas, and assumptions about others or yourself. Donning these expectations as protective armor can be tempting. “I know what’s going to happen, so what’s going to happen can’t hurt me.” But in the end, all you’re doing is creating a self-fulfilling prophecy. Let these presumptions go.

Another water-dominant shift in the cosmos takes place on June 21 as the Sun transitions into Cancer, marking the beginning of this new celestial period. Cancer season is a time for big feelings, honoring our inner voice, and diving deeper into what makes our hearts feel good (and not so good). Maintaining the discipline to sit with these uncomfortable feelings is often easier said than done.

And indeed, a square between the Sun and Saturn the following day is the first sign of potential conflict in this regard. By June 23, your ruling planet enters the picture as it forms another square with the Sun. All cosmic signs indicate a need to recenter your reality around what’s important. Let go of superfluous distractions or undue fears. Root yourself in the present. Now might be a good time to lean on your support system to make sure you’re not drifting out to sea again.

The new Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in its native Cancer on June 25. Avoid taking on new obligations at this time. As the last few weeks have shown, you have plenty to deal with right now. Take some time to sit with your current workload and relationships before branching out and trying something new. The full Moon in Sagittarius from early in the month was a valuable opportunity to get started on your goals. The new Moon in Cancer is your chance to assess whether you’ve made as much progress as you would have liked.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Pisces! See you next month.