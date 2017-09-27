Pitbull, a Saint, Is Lending His Plane to Help Puerto Rican Cancer Patients

Of course Pitbull owns his own plane. How do you get a title like Mr. Worldwide if you are not, after all, ‘Worldwide’? And because he is a truly benevolent force on this horrible planet, he is using that plane for good. Tuesday September 26, in the wake of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rican congresswoman Jenniffer González thanked him on Twitter for allowing it to be used to transport cancer patients from the island to the US mainland to allow them to continue treatment. Translated into English, her tweet read: “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo.”

He’s one of a number of Latinx celebrities who have extended aid to those in crisis: Jennifer Lopez and Daddy Yankee, for example, have both donated significant sums, and Lopez in particular is working on relief efforts. When asked for comment by the New York Daily News, Pitbull simply said “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part.” We’re blessed to have you, Mr. Worldwide.

