Plane Passenger Threw Used Sanitary Pads at Staff After Being Denied Boarding

A disgruntled passenger threw used sanitary napkins at airline staff after being denied boarding.

Gloria Omisore was scheduled to travel from her hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, to Manchester, England, on Feb. 3. However, a problem arose when she arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, reports news.com.au.

Omisore’s travel plans included a stop in France. Unfortunately, she was told that she did not have the required visa to enter the country.

Kenya Airways staff attempted to offer the woman an alternative, bypassing the stop in France. But she refused and began raging at the counter staff, yelling and throwing her used sanitary napkins at them.

“You will provide me a sanitary towel. You cannot take my phone,” Omisore is heard saying in footage of the incident. “I will speak with the Minister of Finance in Nigeria, you will see.”

One counter agent responded, “Call the president of Nigeria. Call the president of Nigeria. You will not fly on the Kenya Airways!”

“We are not going to give you anything,” she added. “You are not going to fly on our airways again.”

Kenya Airways responded to the incident with a statement, outlining the “generous alternative” Omisore was offered because she did not have a visa.

“Unhappy with this option, the guest demanded accommodation, which Kenya Airways does not provide in cases where boarding is denied due to visa requirements. It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey,” the statement continued.

“In a distressing turn of events, the guest resorted to inappropriate behavior by removing and throwing three used sanitary pads at our employees. We strongly condemn such conduct. While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect. Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests.”

Ultimately, Kenya Airways representatives met with Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Michael Achimugu. Omisore was deported back to Nigeria on Feb. 3, losing her travel plans entirely.

The spokesman said of the decision, “Per our discussion with the station manager, the passenger will be flown back to Nigeria tonight. This is agreeable on all sides.”

