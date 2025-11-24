Playboi Carti Fortnite Skin Leaked: Release Date, Items, & Event Rumors Revealed

A new Playboi Carti Fortnite skin has been leaked early by dataminers. However, the rumored collaboration was then confirmed to be true by the American rapper, and is reportedly releasing soon.

Playboi Carti Fortnite Collaboration Revealed in New Leak

Screenshot: X @Kurrco

An upcoming Playboi Carti Fortnite collaboration was revealed by dataminer Kurrco in a November 24 post on X. According to the insider, the American rapper is going to be getting a new skin soon in the Epic Games Battle Royale. However, more interesting is that the Carti Fortnite crossover might also launch with an in-game event.

A few hours after the leak appeared online, Playboi Carti himself seemingly confirmed the upcoming collaboration. In a post on Instagram, the rapper posted the Fortnite logo and reacted to it in a separate comment. So it looks like we will be getting a Fortnite Playboi Carti skin, and based on datamine leaks, it will be “coming very soon.”

All Leaked Playboi Carti Fortnite Items So Far

Screenshot: X @HypeX

As far as which items will be included in the Carti Fortnite crossover, there isn’t much information about what we’ll be included in his bundle. However, so far, only two items have been leaked for the Carti collaboration:

Playboi Carti Skin – the main cosmetic in the set (1,500 V-Bucks / 2,500 V-Bucks Bundle)



– the main cosmetic in the set (1,500 V-Bucks / 2,500 V-Bucks Bundle) “EVIL J0RDAN” Jam Track – a new music track tied to the crossover (500 V-Bucks)



Based on previous Fortnite Icon Series events, Carti will likely receive:

An Icon emote



A back bling or pickaxe



or Additional themed cosmetics (Wraps, etc.)

Screenshot: X @BeastFNCreative

At the time of writing, we do not have a release date for the Playboi Carti Fortnite skin. However, multiple datamine leaks claim it is “coming soon.” What exactly “soon” means is kind of up in the air. However, there are a few things we need to consider. First off, Fortnite Chapter 7 is going to be launching on November 30. The Fortnite Zero Hour live event also releases a day before that on the 29, which is the official end of Fortnite Chapter 6.

However, what really complicates this is it was just confirmed that BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the Fortnite Festival 12 headliner. According to leaks, Lisa will be added to the Battle Royale on November 29. So that doesn’t really give Playboi Carti a lot of time to be added to the game, especially if he’s getting an in-game event. This makes me think that the Carti collaboration is likely to launch in early December as a part of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1.

Screenshot: Epic Games

But at this point, this is all just speculation. The Playboi Carti Fortnite skin could also just be randomly added to the in-game shop during the store’s daily refresh. Not every Icon skin gets a big launch.

For example, the deadmau5 cosmetic that was released in August 2025 was just silently added to the game without much fanfare. With Playboi Carti seemingly confirming the collaboration though, it also seems like the collaboration will be launching sooner rather than later.