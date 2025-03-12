PlayStation Revealed Its March 2025 PS Plus Games, and We All Owe Sony an Apology

Another month, another batch of PlayStation Plus incentives added to the catalog. Well, Sony did it, y’all. After two months of “Eh, I don’t know about this one, PlayStation,” it seems that gamers have been silenced. This month boasts an exceptional roster of new additions. I’m just mad because I bought some of them already. But, perhaps this is a sign I should actually finish Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, huh? (The following PS Plus games will be available to download on March 18.)

PlayStation plus march 2025 additions

UFC 5 (PS5)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS4, PS5)

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4)

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy (PS4, PS5)

Arcade Paradise (PS4, PS5)

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (PS4, PS5)

You Suck at Parking (PS4, PS5)

Syberia – The World Before (PS4, PS5)

Arcade Paradise VR (PS VR2) — PlayStation Premium Only

Armored Core (PS4, PS5) — Premium Only

Armored Core: Project Phantasma (PS4, PS5) — Premium Only

Armored Core: Master of Arena (PS4, PS5) — Premium Only

Screenshot: Bandai Namco Entertainment

As is tradition: recommendations