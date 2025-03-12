PlayStation Revealed Its March 2025 PS Plus Games, and We All Owe Sony an Apology

Another month, another batch of PlayStation Plus incentives added to the catalog. Well, Sony did it, y’all. After two months of “Eh, I don’t know about this one, PlayStation,” it seems that gamers have been silenced. This month boasts an exceptional roster of new additions. I’m just mad because I bought some of them already. But, perhaps this is a sign I should actually finish Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, huh? (The following PS Plus games will be available to download on March 18.)
PlayStation plus march 2025 additions
- UFC 5 (PS5)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS4, PS5)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4)
- Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy (PS4, PS5)
- Arcade Paradise (PS4, PS5)
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (PS4, PS5)
- You Suck at Parking (PS4, PS5)
- Syberia – The World Before (PS4, PS5)
- Arcade Paradise VR (PS VR2) — PlayStation Premium Only
- Armored Core (PS4, PS5) — Premium Only
- Armored Core: Project Phantasma (PS4, PS5) — Premium Only
- Armored Core: Master of Arena (PS4, PS5) — Premium Only
As is tradition: recommendations
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: A no-brainer, sure. But if y’all haven’t had the privilege of playing The Lost Crown? PlayStation is effectively offering it to you damn near for free (minus the actual subscription price)! Metroidvania heaven and then some — this proved itself worthy among giants. And even now? Few Metroidvanias can touch the pure perfection displayed here.
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions: I have a shameful confession. If you want me to play a sports game, stylize it like an anime, and I’m there. Good move, PlayStation! I’m not familiar with Captain Tsubasa, but the trailer for this game sells it ten times better than I ever could. Actually, I can articulate why this is so appealing to me. It gives me Mario Strikers vibes. And at that series’ peak? I had to have dumped at least 100+ hours into it!
- Syberia – The World Before: This is “Dwayne catnip” — pure and simple. A graphic adventure game with interesting puzzles and an engaging story? Say less. Then again, I was a big fan of OG Syberia, so it only makes sense. PlayStation’s been really nice to the indies through the PS Plus offerings this year, actually! Look at you, Sony. Embracing the future.