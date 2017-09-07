Please Enjoy this Clip of Tyler, the Creator Building a $4,000 Chair

Tonight (September 7) is the season finale of Tyler, the Creator’s VICELAND show NUTS + BOLTS, which sees him learning about how a bunch of cool shit gets made. Throughout the first series, Tyler has kicked back in a dune buggy, made a stop motion movie, and done hella other very interesting things that you would definitely like to do, too.

The final episode features Tyler making a $4,000 Eames chair. Originally designed by Charles and Ray Eames in the mid-1950s, the chair was massively new and visionary, though today its shape is a staple in many homes. Musing on the nature of invention, he ponders: “Who was innovative that everyone was on board with at first?” Luckily for him, he is a genius being recognised in his own time. Watch the clip above.

