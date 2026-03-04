Pokémon GO – All Pressure Rising Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Volcanion originally debuted in GO Fest 2025 Global for ticket holders, but now all Pokémon GO players are able to get a chance to catch this Mythical Pokémon.

Every Task and Reward in the Pressure Rising Special Research

Screenshot: Niantic

First off, players should take note that they can only access the Pressure Rising Special Research if they’ve already completed the Glitz and Glam Special Research. Once that pre-requisite is taken care of, they can move on to the task required to work their way towards the Volcanion encounter.

The Pressure Rising Special Research is free for all players, assuming they’ve completed the previous requirements. This Special Research also does not expire, so players can take their time and finish it at their own pace.

Pressure Rising (Part 1 of 6)

Spin 12 PokéStops or Gyms – 1 Incense

Use an Incense – 20 Poké Balls

Catch 12 Pokémon – 1 Lucky Egg

Rewards – 1 Star Piece, 2025 Stardust, 2025 XP

Pressure Rising (Part 2 of 6)

Make 10 Nice Throws – 10 Pinap Berry

Explore 2 km – Magneton

Complete 6 Field Research tasks – 20 Great Balls

Rewards – 20 Ultra Balls, 2025 Stardust, 2025 XP

Pressure Rising (Part 3 of 6)

Catch 30 different species of Pokémon – Popplio

Power up Water-type Pokémon 20 times – 25 Popplio Candy

Evolve 5 Water-type Pokémon – 25 Popplio Candy XL

Rewards – 1 Lure Module, 2025 Stardust, 2025 XP

Pressure Rising (Part 4 of 6)

Catch 30 different species of Pokémon – Fuecoco

Power up Fire-type Pokémon 20 times – 25 Fuecoco Candy

Evolve 5 Fire-type Pokémon – 25 Fuecoco Candy XL

Rewards – 1 Poffin, 2025 Stardust, 2025 XP

Pressure Rising (Part 5 of 6)

Earn 10 hearts with your Buddy – Carbink

Hatch 3 Eggs – 1 Incense

Evolve 6 Pokémon – 3 Golden Razz Berry

Rewards – 5 Volcanion stickers, Volcanion, 25 Volcanion Candy

Pressure Rising (Part 6 of 6)

Catch a Pokémon on 7 different days – 2025 XP

Earn 2 Candies exploring with Volcanion as your Buddy – 2025 Stardust

Send a Gift to a friend – 2025 XP

Rewards – 1 Candy XL, 5 Volcanion Candy XL, 2025 XP

Trainers who completed the GO Fest 2025 exclusive Special Research and already have a Volcanion will receive Volcanion Candy from the Pressure Rising Special Research.

That should be everything players need to know to make their way through the free Pressure Rising Special Research and earn their Mythical encounter with Volcanion. The grind is well worth the effort and Volcanion makes for a fantastic top-tier Fire-type attacker in PvE battles.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.