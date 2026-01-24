Pokémon GO: Taken Over – All Rocket Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Pokémon GO’s Precious Pals: Taken Over event has allowed Team Rocket to descend upon the game once again to cause chaos and bring new challenges to trainers. Giovanni and his crew have brought some exciting Rocket Special Research with them this time that is full of valuable rewards for players who manage to complete it.

The Precious Pals: Taken Over event is underway now and Pokémon GO trainers have until Sunday, January 25, 2026 at 8:00 PM local time to enjoy the event bonuses and features.

During the event, players can expect:

Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration

Pokémon caught via one-star and three-star Shadow Raids during the event will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.

All of the Team Rocket goons have new lineups, as well, so players should be careful and plan some strong counter rosters before heading into those battles.

Precious Pals: Taken Over – All Rocket Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Special Research will be unlocked at the beginning of this event for all players. Trainers can progress through it to receive a Super Rocket Radar and chase down Giovanni for a confrontation. Complete this Special Research to save Shadow Incarnate Forme Thundurus from Team Rocket’s leader.

Precious Pals: Taken Over (1/5)

Catch 15 Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berry

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon – 10 PokeBall

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 1 Mysterious Component

Stage 1 Rewards – 1500 XP, 500 Stardust, Nidoran (F) encounter

Precious Pals: Taken Over (2/5)

Catch 20 Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berry

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon – 10 Great Ball

Defeat 6 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 3 Mysterious Component

Stage 2 Rewards – 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust, Nidoran (M) encounter

Precious Pals: Taken Over (3/5)

Defeat GO Rocket Leader Arlo – 2500 XP

Defeat GO Rocket Leader Cliff – 2500 XP

Defeat GO Rocket Leader Sierra – 2500 XP

Stage 3 Rewards – 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Precious Pals: Taken Over (4/5)

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss – 10 Hyper Potion

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss – 10 Ultra Ball

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss – 6 Max Revive

Stage 4 Rewards – 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, Hypno encounter

Precious Pals: Taken Over (5/5)

Claim Reward! – 1500 XP

Claim Reward! – 1500 XP

Claim Reward! – 1500 XP

Rewards – 6000 XP, 5000 Stardust, 3 Fast TM

Although the event bonuses end Sunday evening, the Special Research can be claimed until the end of the season on March 3, 2026.

That should be everything players need to know to power through the latest Rocket Special Research. The trickiest part about this chain of quests will be the battles against the Team GO Rocket Bosses. Each of the bosses has a unique lineup of Pokémon, so players need to carefully plan ahead and have unique counter rosters ready to go.

Pokémon GO is available now in select regions on mobile devices.