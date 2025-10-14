Pokémon Legends 3 Release Date and Region Has Been Leaked

The Pokémon Legends 3 release date has reportedly been leaked online in a major data dump. If true, the leaker also reveals which region Game Freak is going to revisit next with the Pokémon Legends franchise.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

On October 13, Pokémon saw one of its biggest leaks in the franchise’s history. An account claiming to have breached the Nintendo studio in 2024 posted a treasure trove of data on social media, including the Pokémon series’ schedule all the way through 2030. According to the leak, the Pokémon Legends 3 release date is in 2027. Internally named Project Ringo, the new Legends game will be set in the Galar region.

Videos by VICE

The Pokémon Legends Galar leak was first reported on by CentroLeaks on X. “THIS IS CRAZY. All the projects Game Freak currently has in development: Pokémon Wind and Waves is releasing in 2026, with DLC in 2027. However, Pokémon Legends: Galar is releasing in 2027 or beyond.” It should be noted that these leaked documents are reportedly from 2021, so development times could shift.

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

For example, Pokémon Legends Z-A was originally supposed to be released in 2024 but was delayed a year. Still, at the time of writing, Pokémon Legends Galar is targeting a 2027 release date. The leaker also posted early-game screenshots of Pokémon Legends 3, which show players taking on massive Gigantamax Pokémon in the wild. The image shows a giant Coalossal battle in the game’s new engine, and it’s absolute nightmare fuel.

Pokémon Legends Galar story and Gameplay Details Leaked

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

While Pokémon Legends Z-A is set in the future, it appears that the next game in the series will go back in time again. Just like Arceus, Pokémon Legends Galar will take place a thousand years in the past. The leak specifically describes Pokémon Legends 3 as tackling the origins of the Gigantamax phenomenon. However, according to CentroLeaks, the game will also center around creating the first Dynamax Poké Ball.

“Pokémon Legends 3 is Galar!!!! Set 1000 years in the past, you must create the first Gigamax Poké Ball.” So yeah, based on these leaks, the 2027 RPG sounds a lot closer to Pokémon Legends Arceus than Z-A. Finally, the leak also claims that Xenoblade Chronicles X was actually a big inspiration for Pokémon Legends Galar. If you are doing a double-take at that sentence, I don’t blame you!.

Apparently, the game was pitched to Game Freak using an in-game screenshot from the 2015 Monolith Soft RPG.

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

It actually makes sense, though, when you think about the potential Gigantamax boss battles the game would have. Perhaps we’ll get to fly around the open-world map like Xenoblade as well. Except instead of giant mechs, it will be a Flying-type Pokémon.

Only time will tell whether Project Ringo will hit its projected 2027 launch window. But according to the leak, Game Freak plans to release Pokémon Legends Galar a year after Gen 10 Pokémon Wind and Waves in 2026.