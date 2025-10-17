Pokémon Legends Z-A Answers Arceus’ Biggest Mystery in Hidden Easter Egg

A major Pokémon Legends Arceus storyline has finally been concluded in Pokémon Legends Z-A. Players have discovered an Easter egg in PLZA that answers two of Arceus’ biggest mysteries.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Players Discover Ingo Easter Egg

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Legends Arceus launched in 2022, one of its most tragic storylines revolved around a character named Ingo. The Galaxy Team leader was originally from the 2010 Pokémon Black and White games. However, in PLA, it was revealed that Subway Boss Ingo had been ripped through time and stranded thousands of years in the past. Players specifically felt bad for the character, as he had been separated from his twin brother, who he was trying to get back home to.

Fortunately, we finally have an answer about what happened to the tragic character. Pokémon Legends Z-A players have stumbled upon an Easter egg that revealed Ingo’s fate. According to a museum exhibit in the game, Ingo actually found a way back home and returned to his original timeline. “There are records of a man named Ingo providing guidance in the ways of Pokémon. But it is said that he simply vanished one day after stating, ‘It’s time for me to return.’”

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Reddit AbeWheels

Sadly, the PLZA Easter egg doesn’t give any additional details, so it’s unclear how he managed to find a way back to the Unova Region in modern times. Although in Pokémon Legends Arceus, they introduce the concept of time rifts, so perhaps he stumbled through one and managed to return that way. Or perhaps Arceus finally took pity on him and used its powers to reunite him with his brother. Regardless, it looks like Ingo got the happy ending that many fans wished for him.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Also Concludes Arceus Protagonist Mystery

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

One of the biggest issues people had with Pokémon Legends Arceus is that it ends on a cliffhanger. In the beginning of the story, Arceus summons the player from their timeline to bring them to the Hisui Region’s past. But after finishing the campaign, the main protagonist is just left stranded in the ancient timeline. Many players wondered what happened to their character. Surely they weren’t just left stuck thousands of years in the past?

Well, it appears Pokémon Legends Z-A also finally concludes this storyline as well. As you progress through PLZA, there is a second museum exhibit that answers Arceus’ biggest mystery. As it turns out, yes, Game Freak did decide to leave our character stranded in the Hisui Region after all. “However, it is said that the lexicon was not completed by the professor, but by a mysterious 15-year-old person who appeared out of nowhere one day.”

Pokémon Legends Z-A Ties Up Loose Ends From Arceus

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, Reddit Sassi7997

Technically, our character’s notes on the complete Pokédex were eventually found in an attic of a Sinnoh home. However, the Hisui Region eventually becomes Sinnoh. So could just mean the notes were passed down over the years from the main character’s ancestors.

Considering that Pokémon Legends Z-A specifically mentions Ingo making it back to his timeline, you would expect similar explanation for the protagonist. So sadly, it appears that the Pokémon Legends Arceus hero never reunited with their family. Man, Arceus is pretty cruel.