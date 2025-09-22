The Full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex Just Leaked Online. Whoops.

A major leak claims to have revealed the full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex weeks before the game’s launch. If true, PLZA could have fewer Pokémon to catch than Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

PLZA Pokédex Has Allegedly Leaked Early

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex has reportedly been leaked online early. This latest rumor comes from the PokeLeaks Discord channel. According to the leak, the PLZA Pokédex will have roughly 230 Pokémon to catch. The game will also have a secondary Mega Evolution Pokédex, which is said to have 70 Pokémon.

Videos by VICE

This doesn’t include the new Mega Raichu evolutions that are being added in the Mega Dimension DLC. Of course, with any rumor, we should take this with a major grain of salt. However, there are a few reasons this leaked Pokédex has a lot of credibility behind it. Since 2024, Pokémon Legends Z-A has been rocked with many leaks that have since gone on to be proven accurate.

Screenshot: PokeLeaks, Ball Guy

For example, Mega Victreebel and the Kalos Starters’ Mega Evolutions had their designs leaked months before their official reveal. One of the leakers who posted about the Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex also claims that Fossil Pokémon are set to make their return after skipping Gen 9. “230 appears to be the final Dex total. Diancie was in through assets only. Fossils, return.”

Full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex According to Leak

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It should be pointed out that while leakers claim this is the full Pokédex, it could change based on four or five Pokémon. So while they seem confident this is the final Pokédex, there could be a few last-minute surprises. However, I wouldn’t expect anything too big. Unlike Pokémon Legends: Arceus, we won’t be getting any new regional formes or new Pokémon.

For your convenience, here is the full leaked Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex:

PLZA Pokédex Bulbasaur Ivysaur Venusaur Charmander Charmeleon Charizard Squirtle Wartortle Blastoise Weedle Kakuna Beedrill Pidgey Pidgeotto Pidgeot Ekans Arbok Pikachu Raichu Clefairy Clefable Abra Kadabra Alakazam Machop Machoke Machamp Bellsprout Weepinbell Victreebel Slowpoke Slowbro Gastly Haunter Gengar Onix Kangaskhan Staryu Starmie Scyther Pinsir Magikarp Gyarados Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Aerodactyl Mewtwo Chikorita Bayleef Meganium Totodile Croconaw Feraligatr Spinarak Ariados Pichu Cleffa Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Espeon Umbreon Slowking Steelix Scizor Heracross Skarmory Houndour Houndoom Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Treecko Grovyle Sceptile Torchic Combusken Blaziken Mudkip Marshtomp Swampert Ralts Kirlia Gardevoir Sableye Mawile Aron Lairon Aggron Meditite Medicham Electrike Manectric Roselia Carvanha Sharpedo Numel Camerupt Swablu Altaria Shuppet Banette Absol Snorunt Glalie Bagon Shelgon Salamence Beldum Metang Metagross Budew Roserade Buneary Lopunny Gible Gabite Garchomp Riolu Lucario Hippopotas Hippowdon Snover Abomasnow Leafeon Glaceon Gallade Froslass Tepig Pignite Emboar Patrat Watchog Pansage Simisage Pansear Simisear Panpour Simipour Drilbur Excadrill Audino Venipede Whirlipede Scolipede Sandile Krokorok Krookodile Scraggy Scrafty Trubbish Garbodor Emolga Tynamo Eelektrik Eelektross Litwick Lampent Chandelure Stunfisk Chespin Quilladin Chesnaught Fennekin Braixen Delphox Froakie Frogadier Greninja Bunnelby Diggersby Fletchling Fletchinder Talonflame Scatterbug Spewpa Vivillon Litleo Pyroar Flabébé Floette Florges Skiddo Gogoat Pancham Pangoro Furfrou Espurr Meowstic Honedge Doublade Aegislash Spritzee Aromatisse Swirlix Slurpuff Inkay Malamar Binacle Barbaracle Skrelp Dragalge Clauncher Clawitzer Helioptile Heliolisk Tyrunt Tyrantrum Amaura Aurorus Sylveon Hawlucha Dedenne Carbink Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Klefki Phantump Trevenant Pumpkaboo Gourgeist Bergmite Avalugg Noibat Noivern Xerneas Yveltal Zygarde Drampa Falinks Hoopa (Mega Dimension DLC)

Full Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution Pokédex

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As mentioned above, Pokémon Legends Z-A also has a secondary Mega Evolution Pokedex. While Game Freak has already revealed new evolutions such as Mega Victreebel and Mega Dragonite, there are quite a few additional Pokémon that haven’t been announced yet.

Here is a list of the PLZA Mega Evolution Pokédex:

PLZA Mega Evolution Pokédex Mega Venusaur Mega Charizard X Mega Charizard Y Mega Blastoise Mega Beedrill Mega Pidgeot Mega Alakazam Mega Slowbro Mega Gengar Mega Kangaskhan Mega Pinsir Mega Gyarados Mega Aerodactyl Mega Mewtwo X Mega Mewtwo Y Mega Ampharos Mega Steelix Mega Scizor Mega Heracross Mega Houndoom Mega Tyranitar Mega Sceptile Mega Blaziken Mega Swampert Mega Sableye Mega Mawile Mega Aggron Mega Medicham Mega Manectric Mega Sharpedo Mega Camerupt Mega Altaria Mega Banette Mega Absol Mega Glalie Mega Salamence Mega Metagross Mega Lopunny Mega Garchomp Mega Lucario Mega Gallade Mega Abomasnow Mega Audino Mega Clefable Mega Victreebel Mega Starmie Mega Dragonite Mega Meganium Mega Feraligatr Mega Skarmory Mega Emboar Mega Excadrill Mega Scolipede Mega Scrafty Mega Eelektross Mega Chandelure Mega Chesnaught Mega Delphox Mega Greninja Mega Pyroar Mega Floette Mega Malamar Mega Barbaracle Mega Dragalge Mega Hawlucha Mega Zygarde Mega Drampa Mega Falinks Mega Raichu X Mega Raichu Y

While 230 might seem like a low number, it’s actually right in line with Pokémon Legends Arceus. The 2022 Switch title only had around ten more, which makes sense since it had Hisui formes.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC will also be adding at least twenty additional Mega Evolutions and additional Pokémon to the game. So the overall Pokédex will be expanding quickly!