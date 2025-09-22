VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Gaming

The Full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex Just Leaked Online. Whoops.

The full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex has allegedly been leaked online. The leak also reveals the game’s Mega Evolutions.

By

Full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex Has Leaked Online Reportedly
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company
Share:

A major leak claims to have revealed the full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex weeks before the game’s launch. If true, PLZA could have fewer Pokémon to catch than Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

PLZA Pokédex Has Allegedly Leaked Early

PLZA Catching Pokémon Trailer
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex has reportedly been leaked online early. This latest rumor comes from the PokeLeaks Discord channel. According to the leak, the PLZA Pokédex will have roughly 230 Pokémon to catch. The game will also have a secondary Mega Evolution Pokédex, which is said to have 70 Pokémon.

Videos by VICE

This doesn’t include the new Mega Raichu evolutions that are being added in the Mega Dimension DLC. Of course, with any rumor, we should take this with a major grain of salt. However, there are a few reasons this leaked Pokédex has a lot of credibility behind it. Since 2024, Pokémon Legends Z-A has been rocked with many leaks that have since gone on to be proven accurate.

PLZA Pokédex Leak
Screenshot: PokeLeaks, Ball Guy

For example, Mega Victreebel and the Kalos Starters’ Mega Evolutions had their designs leaked months before their official reveal. One of the leakers who posted about the Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex also claims that Fossil Pokémon are set to make their return after skipping Gen 9. “230 appears to be the final Dex total. Diancie was in through assets only. Fossils, return.”

Full Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex According to Leak

Leaked PLZA Pokédex
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It should be pointed out that while leakers claim this is the full Pokédex, it could change based on four or five Pokémon. So while they seem confident this is the final Pokédex, there could be a few last-minute surprises. However, I wouldn’t expect anything too big. Unlike Pokémon Legends: Arceus, we won’t be getting any new regional formes or new Pokémon.

For your convenience, here is the full leaked Pokémon Legends Z-A Pokédex:

PLZA Pokédex
Bulbasaur
Ivysaur
Venusaur
Charmander
Charmeleon
Charizard
Squirtle
Wartortle
Blastoise
Weedle
Kakuna
Beedrill
Pidgey
Pidgeotto
Pidgeot
Ekans
Arbok
Pikachu
Raichu
Clefairy
Clefable
Abra
Kadabra
Alakazam
Machop
Machoke
Machamp
Bellsprout
Weepinbell
Victreebel
Slowpoke
Slowbro
Gastly
Haunter
Gengar
Onix
Kangaskhan
Staryu
Starmie
Scyther
Pinsir
Magikarp
Gyarados
Eevee
Vaporeon
Jolteon
Flareon
Dratini
Dragonair
Dragonite
Aerodactyl
Mewtwo
Chikorita
Bayleef
Meganium
Totodile
Croconaw
Feraligatr
Spinarak
Ariados
Pichu
Cleffa
Mareep
Flaaffy
Ampharos
Espeon
Umbreon
Slowking
Steelix
Scizor
Heracross
Skarmory
Houndour
Houndoom
Larvitar
Pupitar
Tyranitar
Treecko
Grovyle
Sceptile
Torchic
Combusken
Blaziken
Mudkip
Marshtomp
Swampert
Ralts
Kirlia
Gardevoir
Sableye
Mawile
Aron
Lairon
Aggron
Meditite
Medicham
Electrike
Manectric
Roselia
Carvanha
Sharpedo
Numel
Camerupt
Swablu
Altaria
Shuppet
Banette
Absol
Snorunt
Glalie
Bagon
Shelgon
Salamence
Beldum
Metang
Metagross
Budew
Roserade
Buneary
Lopunny
Gible
Gabite
Garchomp
Riolu
Lucario
Hippopotas
Hippowdon
Snover
Abomasnow
Leafeon
Glaceon
Gallade
Froslass
Tepig
Pignite
Emboar
Patrat
Watchog
Pansage
Simisage
Pansear
Simisear
Panpour
Simipour
Drilbur
Excadrill
Audino
Venipede
Whirlipede
Scolipede
Sandile
Krokorok
Krookodile
Scraggy
Scrafty
Trubbish
Garbodor
Emolga
Tynamo
Eelektrik
Eelektross
Litwick
Lampent
Chandelure
Stunfisk
Chespin
Quilladin
Chesnaught
Fennekin
Braixen
Delphox
Froakie
Frogadier
Greninja
Bunnelby
Diggersby
Fletchling
Fletchinder
Talonflame
Scatterbug
Spewpa
Vivillon
Litleo
Pyroar
Flabébé
Floette
Florges
Skiddo
Gogoat
Pancham
Pangoro
Furfrou
Espurr
Meowstic
Honedge
Doublade
Aegislash
Spritzee
Aromatisse
Swirlix
Slurpuff
Inkay
Malamar
Binacle
Barbaracle
Skrelp
Dragalge
Clauncher
Clawitzer
Helioptile
Heliolisk
Tyrunt
Tyrantrum
Amaura
Aurorus
Sylveon
Hawlucha
Dedenne
Carbink
Goomy
Sliggoo
Goodra
Klefki
Phantump
Trevenant
Pumpkaboo
Gourgeist
Bergmite
Avalugg
Noibat
Noivern
Xerneas
Yveltal
Zygarde
Drampa
Falinks
Hoopa (Mega Dimension DLC)

Full Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution Pokédex

Full Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution Pokédex Leak
Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As mentioned above, Pokémon Legends Z-A also has a secondary Mega Evolution Pokedex. While Game Freak has already revealed new evolutions such as Mega Victreebel and Mega Dragonite, there are quite a few additional Pokémon that haven’t been announced yet.

Here is a list of the PLZA Mega Evolution Pokédex:

PLZA Mega Evolution Pokédex
Mega Venusaur
Mega Charizard X
Mega Charizard Y
Mega Blastoise
Mega Beedrill
Mega Pidgeot
Mega Alakazam
Mega Slowbro
Mega Gengar
Mega Kangaskhan
Mega Pinsir
Mega Gyarados
Mega Aerodactyl
Mega Mewtwo X
Mega Mewtwo Y
Mega Ampharos
Mega Steelix
Mega Scizor
Mega Heracross
Mega Houndoom
Mega Tyranitar
Mega Sceptile
Mega Blaziken
Mega Swampert
Mega Sableye
Mega Mawile
Mega Aggron
Mega Medicham
Mega Manectric
Mega Sharpedo
Mega Camerupt
Mega Altaria
Mega Banette
Mega Absol
Mega Glalie
Mega Salamence
Mega Metagross
Mega Lopunny
Mega Garchomp
Mega Lucario
Mega Gallade
Mega Abomasnow
Mega Audino
Mega Clefable
Mega Victreebel
Mega Starmie
Mega Dragonite
Mega Meganium
Mega Feraligatr
Mega Skarmory
Mega Emboar
Mega Excadrill
Mega Scolipede
Mega Scrafty
Mega Eelektross
Mega Chandelure
Mega Chesnaught
Mega Delphox
Mega Greninja
Mega Pyroar
Mega Floette
Mega Malamar
Mega Barbaracle
Mega Dragalge
Mega Hawlucha
Mega Zygarde
Mega Drampa
Mega Falinks
Mega Raichu X
Mega Raichu Y

While 230 might seem like a low number, it’s actually right in line with Pokémon Legends Arceus. The 2022 Switch title only had around ten more, which makes sense since it had Hisui formes.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC will also be adding at least twenty additional Mega Evolutions and additional Pokémon to the game. So the overall Pokédex will be expanding quickly!

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.