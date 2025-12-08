Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Release Date and Release Times Explained

The Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension is finally launching this week on Nintendo consoles. Here is its release date, and when you can download the PLZA expansion on your Switch 2 in each region.

When the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC was initially announced, it was set for release in February 2026. However, this was just a temporary launch window listed on the Nintendo eShop. Game Freak surprised fans in November when they revealed that the expansion would actually be coming out a lot sooner than anyone expected.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension release date is Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The new expansion will add over 135 returning Pokémon to PLZA and feature 19 new Mega Evolutions. Some of the new forms include Mega Zeraora, Mega Tatsugiri, and, of course, the recently announced Mega Lucario Z.

Does the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Release Early in Some Timezones?

I know what you are thinking, though. Does the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC ACTUALLY release on the 10th, or will it launch earlier in some time zones? Well, thankfully, we have an answer!

Based on previous releases, yes, the new Pokémon DLC will release early. North America, in particular, will get the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

PLZA DLC Mega Dimension Release Times (Per Region)

If the last few Pokémon DLC launches are anything to go by, Mega Dimension will be released using “Universal Time Code.” This means the expansion will actually be released as a patch at the same time, simultaneously in each region. All previous PLZA patches have specifically gone live at 1:00 UTC.

This means the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension will release at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET on December 9, 2025. However, for your convenience, we will list what time and date this will be in each region:

Pokémon Legends ZA DLC Release Time by Region

Region / Country Date Local Release Time North America (PT) Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025 5:00 PM North America (ET) Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025 8:00 PM United Kingdom (GMT) Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025 1:00 AM Europe (CET) Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025 2:00 AM Japan (JST) Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025 10:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025 10:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Wednesday, Dec 10, 2025 12:00 PM (noon) Canada (EST) Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025 8:00 PM

Pokémon Legends Z-A Requirements to Start the Mega Dimension DLC

If you are excited to jump into the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC, you may have to pump the brakes. That is because the new expansion actually has some pretty strict requirements to play it. Unlike the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, new players will not be able to launch Mega Dimension at the start of the game.

According to Game Freak, you must complete the main story of Pokémon Legends Z-A before you can start Mega Dimension. That means you must at least complete Main Quest #37: Operation Protect Lumiose on your save file before you can boot up the PLZA DLC.