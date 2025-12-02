Pokémon Legends Z-A Players Hate Mega Lucario Z’s ‘Hatsune Miku’ Design

A new Mega Lucario Z evolution from the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension has been revealed by Game Freak. However, the Sinnoh Pokémon’s bizarre new PLZA form is getting backlash from players who say it looks like Japanese Vocaloid star Hatsune Miku.

New Mega Lucario Z Announced in PLZA DLC

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

We are now only a week away from the launch of the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension. To celebrate its launch, Game Freak released the expansion’s final trailer, which revealed the new Mega Lucario Z evolution form. However, some players were less than thrilled by its design. For starters, Mega Lucario Z is Steel/Fighting, which means it’s the same exact Pokémon type as its regular form.

But the most divisive aspect of Mega Lucario Z is by far the Sinnoh Pokémon’s actual new model itself. Players have described it as a mix between Vocaloid Japanese pop star Hatsune Miku and Egyptian god Anubis.

Yeah, that’s a bit of a wild description. But it’s also pretty accurate. PLZA players took to social media sites like Reddit and X to voice their criticism of the new Mega Lucario Z form.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company, X @zezumbi

For example, one user on X wrote, “Is this just me or does this mega evolution look like a furry cosplayed as Hatsune Miku?” Another commenter reacted, “I’ll stick to the original Mega Lucario. Look at how they massacred my boy.”

Meanwhile, one frustrated fan vented, “Why is there a wire on its head and then two sausages hanging from it? It’s just ugly looking, and not in the fun way some of the others have been since this is clearly MEANT to be cool.”

Rumored Mega Lucario Z Stats

Screenshot: X @PLDHnet

At the time of writing, Mega Lucario Z’s stats have not yet been datamined. However, Game Freak released an official Pokédex entry for the new PLZA DLC Mega Evolution, which might give us some hints. According to its description, players believe it will be more defensive compared to the regular Mega Lucario form.

Pokémon account PLDH shared their theory on X: “Mega Lucario Z is more focused on defense than standard Mega Lucario, which complements AZ’s Lucario well. It emphasizes the Steel-typing to do so. AZ’s Lucario was a gift from Korrina intended to protect him like a bodyguard, and suitably, its defensive IVs are maxed.”

While speculation, it does make sense.

What Other Pokémon Are Getting Mega Z Forms in the PLZA DLC?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Mega Lucario Z isn’t the only new evolution form to get leaked from the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC. According to dataminers, there will be four new Mega Z evolution Pokémon in the upcoming DLC:

Mega Absol Z

Mega Staraptor

Mega Garchomp Z

Mega Lucario Z

While not everyone was a fan of Mega Lucario Z, hopefully, Mega Garchomp Z has a design that clicks with more people. But it does raise an interesting question as to whether Z Evolutions will all keep the same typing as their regular forms, but just have a specific stat boost.

Finally, The Pokémon Company has revealed that Mega Lucario Z will come with a new mechanic. The new “Z Moves” are powerful attacks that have quicker cooldown times, meaning players are going to be able to spam these attacks at lightning speed. So, whether you like the way a Mega Z evolution looks or not, you are probably going to want to use them.