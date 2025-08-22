Pokémon Legends Z-A Leak Reveals Wild Connection to Scarlet and Violet

A new Pokémon Legends Z-A leak may have just revealed a surprising connection the game has to the Paldea region. Several PLZA Mega Evolutions have reportedly leaked online. If true, a Kalos Legendary Pokémon might actually be connected to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Leak Reveals Potential Connection to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon fandom was sent into a frenzy on August 21, when a series of leaked Pokémon Legends Z-A screenshots appeared online. The in-game images reportedly show off several new Mega Pokémon formes in PLZA. However, it was the supposed screenshot of Mega Zygarde that immediately started raising eyebrows among some fans.

Besides the fact that the Legendary Pokémon is carrying a giant cannon on its head, players noticed something interesting about its design. The weapon that it’s holding looks to be made of a material that was featured in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Specifically, it appears to be the giant Tera-Sphere that sits atop the Blueberry Academy terrarium.

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks, @@Light_88_

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Indigo Disk DLC, players are eventually able to unlock flying for Koraidon or Miraidon. If you fly up to the very top of the Blueberry Academy, you will find the giant orb. It is an artificial Tera-Sphere, which helps run the terrarium.

Not only does it have a similar texture to Mega Zygarde’s cannon, but it also has the same rainbow-colored sheen to it. However, it could have deeper connections to Paldea.

PLZA Mega Zygarde Might Be Tied to Terastal Phenomenon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

In Poké lore, the Tera-Sphere harnesses Terastal energy to help run the Blueberry Academy. This is interesting because it could mean that Mega Zygarde’s weapon is also powered by the Terastal Phenomenon from Paldea. Of course, this is pure speculation. We should take the leaked images with a grain of salt, and the Mega Zygarde cannon might just look similar to the Tera-Sphere.

Still, it’s a potentially interesting connection between PLZA and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This also wouldn’t be the first time that Game Freak has tried tying two regions together with fascinating lore. Given Kalos’ history with the Ultimate Weapon, it would be cool to see PLZA revitalize that plotline. But instead of using dead Pokémon to power it, the new villain is using Terastal energy. And yes, you read that right, Pokémon X and Y had some seriously dark lore.

Mega Zygarde wasn’t the only new leak to appear online. Supposed in-game screenshots of Mega Meganium were also reportedly leaked on social media sites. Hopefully, this one is true, because the Johto Grass-type’s new Mega design is incredible. With Mega Victreebel confirming that most of the PLZA Mega Evolution leaks have been accurate all along, it seems likely that these latest leaked photos have a good chance of also being real.