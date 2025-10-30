Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC: All Rogue Mega Battles Leaked

A major Pokémon Legends Z-A leak has just revealed all the Rogue Mega Battles that will be included in the Mega Dimension DLC. If true, PLZA players will get to face off against nine boss fights, including numerous Legendary Pokémon.

All Rogue Mega Battles in Pokémon Legends Z-A Leaked

Although the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC is still months away from its release in 2026, the expansion has already had a wave of leaks. In early October, for example, the entire Mega Dimension Pokédex was posted online early by dataminers. However, leakers have now discovered all Rogue Mega Battles that will reportedly be in the PLZA DLC as well.

This latest update was reported by “Light_88_,” who leaked the new boss battles in an October 30 post on X. “These are the fights we’ll get in the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC!” The leaks account then posted a full list of Pokémon that players will be battling in the upcoming PLZA expansion.

For your convenience, here is the full list of Rogue Mega Battles that will be in the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC:

Mega Staraptor

Mega Tatsugiri

Mega Mewostic

Mega Heatran

Mega Darkrai

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Zeraora

Primal Kyogre and Groudon Return in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC

Another interesting feature to come out of this leak is that the PLZA DLC will apparently feature Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. According to “Light_88_,” players will specifically get to face off against the ancient forms during their Rogue Mega Battles — which, if I’m being honest, sounds really epic.

“Apparently, all of the battles in the Mega Dimension DLC will be Rogue Mega Battles, except Kyogre and Groudon — they’ll be Rogue Primal Battles.” The rare Primal forms were first introduced in the Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire remakes in 2014. Next to Megas, players have desperately wanted Primal Kyogre and Groudon to make their return.

Mega Zeraora Finally Confirmed for Pokémon Legends Z-A

Lastly, the new leak also finally confirmed how we will unlock Mega Zeraora. Up to this point, there has been a lot of mystery surrounding the Gen 7 Mythical Pokémon. However, we now have confirmation that Mega Zeraora will be in the PLZA expansion.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC is currently set to release on February 28, 2025. Based on these latest leaks, it sounds like Game Freak is going to make PLZA the ultimate Pokémon Battle simulator. Mega Dimension will not only add every Mega Evolution in the series to the Switch 2 RPG, but will also include 19 new forms.