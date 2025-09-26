Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Players Struggle to Get Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon Codes

For the first time, Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon are finally available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, many players are reporting that retailers don’t have enough distribution codes. This has resulted in some leaving without the rare Shiny Legendaries.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon Event Delayed in Key Regions

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon global event was supposed to go live today in most countries. However, the limited-time giveaway is already off to a rocky start. According to many Pokémon players, both France and the UK have outright postponed the Shiny Legendary distribution without a new date.

Adding to the frustration is that many retailers are only giving away one code per customer due to not having enough of them. That means most fans will have to drive to multiple stores if they want both a Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon.

The codes are also tied to each specific version of the game, so you will need to actually own Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet if you want both Shiny Legendaries in your Pokédex.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

On social media, Pokémon players vented their frustrations over the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon distribution.

“Time to drive to 5 different GameStops to hear they don’t know anything about a Pokémon distribution event. Then they’ll all be on eBay for like $15 each,” one user wrote. “The fact the Pokémon Company doesn’t just give out a big list of all regions and stores prior to the release of the event is mind boggling to me,” another said.

Where to Get Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As of now, Game Freak has not published a full list of participating retailers. As a result, players will have to do their own research to figure out whether their local stores have the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon & Miraidon codes. And even if your store does have them, just know that most are only giving out one code per person.

Some stores are also requiring the player to bring their Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 console in person. You will then have to show them you own the Gen 9 Pokémon games. So make sure to check before heading out!

For your convenience, here is a list of stores doing the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon distribution:

United States: GameStop

GameStop Canada, Australia: EB Games

EB Games Japan: Pokémon Center

Pokémon Center France: Micromania (Postponed)

Micromania (Postponed) Spain: GAME

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As some predicted, codes from the Shiny Legendary distribution are already being sold on eBay. Thankfully, most of these listings are only around $5. Although if the Shiny Koraidon & Shiny Miraidon event continues to have problems, we could see those prices start to jump.

For a full breakdown of how to get Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out our feature here.