Pope Francis Keeps Accidentally Shouting Out the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints have lost seven in a row. They can use as many blessings from Pope Francis as they can get—even if they’re accidental.

The Pope recently offered a “blessing” to the New Orleans Saints, you know, the NFL team, just not on purpose. He has a long history of doing this.

On November 5, the Pope tweeted out a message in which he said that the Saints were “precious pearls” that “were always living and relevant” and referred to them as an illustration of the “good news” of the gospel.

Totally normal thing for the Pope to say. The thing is, whoever is running the Pope’s social media account will sometimes add a hashtag in front of the word “Saints.” Doing so automatically associates the word with the NFL team, so the New Orleans Saints’ fleur-de-lis logo appears next to the word. The Pope’s social media manager doesn’t seem to be questioning it and the football fans replying to the tweet are all loving it.

This isn’t the first time he’s done this. Back in October 2019, the Pope tweeted “Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.” You bet your ass that New Orleans Saints fleur-de-lis was tagged onto the end of the word Saints. This one coincided with a Saints victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Pope’s social media team did it again today, mere hours before this article went live. At 7:30 AM EST on November 7, 2024, the Pope tweeted, “We cannot become #Saints with a frown. We must have joyful hearts that remain open to hope.”

The Saints have had a disappointing season that has thus far resulted in a 2-7 record. Next up, they face the Atlanta Falcons, who lead the NFC South with a 6-3 record while the lowly Saints are tied for last place in the division with the Carolina Panthers.