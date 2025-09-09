Pope Leo Just Named ‘God’s Influencer’ the First Millennial Saint

It’s about time we Millennials got a little something in return after nearly two decades of being blamed for the death of everything that boomers and Gen Xers killed, including the American dream. We are getting our own personal saint. The new pope, Pope Leo XIV, canonized a new Saint—a millennial who was known as “God’s Influencer.”

Carlo Acutis didn’t live long enough to drive a car, but will soon be canonized as Acutis—officially making him the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint. Not bad for a kid who once coded Eucharistic miracles on an old family PC.

Born in London in 1991 and raised in Milan, Carlo was your average early-2000s teen. He played video games and soccer with his friends. Considering he went on to become a saint, I doubt he was downloading Metallica tracks off of Napster, but who knows.

Though his parents probably got a good sense that he was on the road to sainthood when they offered to buy him a second pair of shoes in addition to the ones he already had, and he rejected them. He told them that money would be better spent on the starving people of the world.

Somewhere between his first Holy Communion at age seven and his early death from leukemia at 15, Carlo became what some now call “God’s Influencer.”

Pope Leo Will Canonize The First Millennial Saint

He had a superpower, of sorts: radical normalcy mixed with a bit of spiritual hustle. Instead of turning his tech obsession into Internet fame, he taught himself programming and built a website cataloging over 100 Church-approved Eucharistic miracles.

It’s like if those Buffy the Vampire Slayer GeoCities websites you made in middle school eventually gave you the skeleton key that unlocks every door into Heaven. He didn’t stop there. He helped out at his local parish and taught catechism.

So far, all this describes a friendly kid. You need a lot more than a few pleasantries to become a saint. You need miracles. This kid had some, according to the Catholic Church—two of them.

The first: a Brazilian boy healed from a rare pancreatic disorder after touching one of Carlo’s T-shirts. The second: a Costa Rican student who recovered from severe head trauma after her mother prayed at his tomb after his passing.

Xbox Live Achievement Sound. Sainthood unlocked.

Entombed in Assisi, Carlo lies preserved in the garb of his generation, dressed in jeans, sneakers, and a hoodie. In a church better known for martyrs who date back centuries, many of whom have fallen into myth and legend, there is a newly canonized saint who very likely heard—and maybe even enjoyed—the music of Limp Bizkit.