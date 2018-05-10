Pornhub’s New Ad Makes Jacking Off Look Like ‘Rocky’

From giving out a $25,000 college scholarship to granting towns with sexual-sounding names free premium porn, Pornhub has pulled plenty of publicity stunts throughout the years. To announce their new line of “pro gear” masturbation socks, the site dropped one of their weirdest ads yet, an overwrought inspirational commercial full of eye-roll-inducing puns. During Wednesday’s episode of Desus & Mero, the VICELAND hosts let loose on the absurdity of the odd spot.

