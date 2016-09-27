Portuguese Sausage Fried Rice Recipe

Servings: 2

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 cup jasmine rice

2 cups chicken stock

1 small roasted tomato

¼ cup canola oil

3 ounces Linguica sausage, pulled into small pieces

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 rib celery, diced

½ sweet white onion, diced

2 tablespoons Portuguese allspice

2 large eggs, cracked into a bowl

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Directions

I like to cook rice in the oven. It’s easy and comes out perfectly every time. Heat the oven to 400°F/200°C. In a deep rectangular dish, add the rice, onion, chicken stock (hot,) roasted tomato, and Portuguese allspice. Cover with plastic wrap, then foil, and bake for about 30 minutes. Let the rice cool completely before frying it.

CHEF’S NOTE: You can also just use any leftover rice you have lying around in your fridge for this recipe and skip step 1.

Heat half of the oil in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the sausage and cook until crispy, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the Linguica and add the remaining oil, garlic, celery, and onion. Season with salt and pepper and cook until just done, 5 to 7 minutes, then add the rice. Fry the rice and vegetables, stirring gently, until a crust forms on the bottom of the pan, about 5 minutes, then add the Linguica back to the pan. Gently fold the rice over itself to include the Linguica then crack two fresh eggs on top. Pop it back in the oven and cook it until the whites are set but the yolks still runny, about 3 minutes. Garnish with sliced scallions.

