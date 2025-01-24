Post Malone Just Got His Own Oreo Flavor—Here’s What it Tastes Like

Post Malone is no stranger to brand collaborations, but his newest one might be the most delicious yet. The singer has teamed up with Oreo to create his own version of the sandwich cookie and, honestly, it sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

“Who wouldn’t want to make their own Oreo cookie?” Post said while speaking to Billboard about the big snack collab. “I’ve been a big fan of these cookies my whole life so when the opportunity came up I couldn’t believe it.”

Praise by Posty as “the best Oreo ever,” the rapper-turned-country-star’s creation has a twisted creme center that combines salted caramel and shortbread between two different cookies: chocolate and golden graham-style. In a press release, ” Oreo says that snackers will find “a delicious duet of flavors in every bite.”

“I really wanted to create a flavor that shows off my different sides – that was important to me,” Posty went on to tell Billboard. “We tried like 50 different combinations.”

Addressing exactly why he chose the flavors he did, Posty explained, “I’ve been really into salted caramel lately, so I knew that had to be part of it. The shortbread balanced out the flavor and made the perfect twist.”

“The twist is by far my favorite part,” he continued. “It’s the first time Oreo has ever done this. When I couldn’t decide between classic chocolate and the golden cookie, we said, ‘Why not do both?’ That was a fun day of work.”

In addition to the unique flavors combo, each Posteo will feature a one-of-nine special embossment that the “Circles” singer personally chose. Among the designs are a sunflower, inspired by his hit song of the same name with Swae Lee, a pick-up truck, inspired by the album art for his most recent albums: Austin and F-1 Trillion.

Posty says that picking out the embossments “took forever, but in the end we went with some of the most memorable imagery from the past 10 years. Every single detail was designed with the fans in mind.”

The limited edition Post Malone Oreos will be available for presale on Jan. 27, before officially going on sale on Feb. 3.