Power Rangers Fortnite Skins Release Date and Bundles Leaked

After weeks of rumors, the Power Rangers Fortnite skin bundles have been leaked early online. Epic Games also gave us our first look at the new Fortnite Season 4 Shock ‘n Awesome cosmetics with a new trailer.

Fortnite Power Rangers Release window Leaked

At the beginning of August, major Fortnite Season 4 leaks revealed that Power Rangers would be coming to the Shock ‘n Awesome Battle Pass. However, according to new leaks on August 5, it was revealed that the Power Rangers collaboration will also be getting skin bundles that players can purchase in the Fortnite shop.

The new bundles were first uncovered by prolific Epic Games dataminer Shiina. In a post on X, the leaker confirmed that the Power Rangers bundles will include five characters. Players will also be able to buy the iconic “Go Go Power Rangers” theme song as a Jam track. I’m seriously praying for an emote of this as well.

The Fortnite Power Rangers skins will go on sale mid-August (15 through the 20).

For your convenience, here is a breakdown of all the Power Rangers skins coming to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4:

Mighty Morphin Bundle (Includes Red, Black, Pink, Yellow, and Blue Rangers)

(Includes Red, Black, Pink, Yellow, and Blue Rangers) Red Ranger (Fortnite Shop Solo Bundle)

(Fortnite Shop Solo Bundle) Black Ranger (Fortnite Shop Solo Bundle)

(Fortnite Shop Solo Bundle) Pink Ranger (Fortnite Shop Solo Bundle)

(Fortnite Shop Solo Bundle) Yellow Ranger (Fortnite Shop Solo Bundle)

(Fortnite Shop Solo Bundle) Blue Ranger (Fortnite Shop Solo Bundle)

(Fortnite Shop Solo Bundle) Green Ranger / White Ranger / Tommy Oliver (Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass Tier 100 Skin)

/ White Ranger / Tommy Oliver (Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass Tier 100 Skin) Go Go Power Rangers (Redux Jam Track)

(Redux Jam Track) MEGAZORD (Skin isn’t confirmed yet, but it will show up at a Mythic)

Power Rangers Skins In-Game Model Revealed

Epic Games gave us our first look at what the Fortnite Power Rangers skins will look like in-game. The publisher of the battle royale uploaded a hilarious trailer faithfully mirroring the show’s cheesy 90s aesthetic. However, the preview also ended with artwork that shows off the Green Ranger’s skin in Fortnite.

While the bundles aren’t coming until mid-August, players of the battle royale can technically get their first Power Rangers skin starting on Thursday, August 7, 2025. As mentioned earlier, the Green Ranger is the tier 100 skin in the Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass. So players who pay for it will be able to get access to the iconic character early.

However, if you want to get your hands on all the other rangers, you are going to wait a little longer. Based on the leaks, the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 shop bundles won’t be releasing until the middle of August. While the exact dates aren’t concrete, we have a general release window. Also, if past bundles are anything to go by, it will likely cost 3,600 V-Bucks for all five of the characters. Or you can purchase each individual ranger for 1,600 V-Bucks.