Prata Punch Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients



for the violet syrup:

1 cup granulated sugar

2 ounces|57 ml Créme de Violette



for the cocktail:

2 ounces|57 ml Avuá Prata Cachaça

1 ounce|30 ml fresh strawberry purée, plus slices for garnish

¾ ounces|20 ml fresh lemon juice, plus slices for garnish

¾ ounces|20 ml violet syrup

sparkling wine, to serve

bachelor buttons, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Make the violet syrup: In a small saucepan, dissolve the sugar in 8 ounces|250 ml water over medium-high heat. Let cool, then stir in the Créme de Violette. Make the cocktail: Combine the Avuá Prata Cachaça, strawberry purée, lemon juice, and violet syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously, then strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with strawberry and lemon slices and the bachelor buttons (if using).

