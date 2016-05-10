Listen to a Song That May or May Not Be About a Garden Centre, By a Band Called Garden Centre

There’s something soothing about a garden centre. Nobody ever goes there because they need something, they go because they “fancy” it – a geranium, a teracotta tortoise, a crap sign that goes on the shed door featuring some awful joke about hiding from your wife. They’re like mini greenhouses, woodlands separated into all their parts for you to reassamble however you like. Garden centre’s are placid, almost theraputic spaces that you visit when making the most of your spare time. Now, imagine that feeling translated into music.

Just kidding, you don’t have to do that because Garden Centre the band have done it for you. An indie-pop project featuring members of King of Cats, Joanna Gruesome, and Keel Her, Garden Centre are like Los Campesinos! for people with short attention spans. According to the band, some of their music is based on the experiences and memories of a group of people who used to hang out in an abandoned plant nursery. Nothing not to love about that. So watch their video for “Riding” from their forthcoming debut album, which we’re premiering below.

Videos by VICE

Garden Centre comes out June 24 through Faux Discx and is available to pre-order now.

Catch them on tour throughout June:

12/06 Brighton – Green Door Store (solo show with Elvis Depressedly)

23/06 Brighton – The Hope and Ruin

24/06 Cardiff – Space TBC

25/06 Bristol – Roll For The Soul

26/06 Oxford – The Library

27/06 London – DIY Space For London

