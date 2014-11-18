Hercules & Love Affair’s Video for “Do You Feel The Same?” Looks Like a Couture Mad Max

Hercules & Love Affair present the video for their standout single “Do You Feel The Same?” from their third album The Feast of the Broken Heart, released on Big Beat. Set in a desolate, post-apocalyptic landscape, the video features performances from contemporary ballet dancer and choreographer Josh Johnson. Hercules & Love Affair’s Andy Butler drafted in renowned fashion designer Bernhard Willhelm, who has previously worked together with Bjork, to give the video its distinctive fluorescent tribal look. Directed by AlexandLianne, the video was shot with infra-red cameras, giving this party at the end of the world a strange but vibrant hue.

Credits:

Directed by AlexandLiane

Styling by Bernhard Wilhelm

Choreography by Josh Johnson

Produced by Nathan Scherrer

Videos by VICE

“Do You Feel The Same?” is out February 2015 on Defected Records

http://herculesandloveaffair.net/

www.defected.com

www.alexandliane.com/

www.bernhard-willhelm.com/

www.theforsythecompany.com/