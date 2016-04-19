PREMIERE: Mode’s “Dance With Me” Is the Soundtrack to Your Late Summer Nights



Back in 2014, a great dance tune called “Pillars of the Temple” by a project called Mode cropped up. The Nicolas Jaar-produced number offered a taste of cheeky, sinister dance pop excellence to come, but then Mode disappeared. Its members, singer/keyboardist Nicholas Schneider and guitarist/bassist Shane McKillop, have kept plenty busy. McKillop plays bass in Gardens & Villa, in addition to work as a producer in his own right and moonlighting as bassist for Puro Instinct; you may know Ariel Pink cohort Schneider, meanwhile, by his nom-de-boogie Nicky Sparkles.

Now the duo is back to it, gearing up to drop a debut EP later this summer that plays like the soundtrack to your dark corner dance floor aspirations.

Zac Wolf-produced single “Dance With Me,” out on Jaar’s Other People imprint, is a particularly tasty slice of late night rug-cutting mischief, all sweaty guitars and MJ-inflected vocals disciplined by a sparse beat.

Check out the song and accompanying funked-out video by Wolf below, and catch Mode live in LA on April 23 at El Cid.

