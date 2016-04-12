PREMIERE: Selah Sue’s Video for “Alone”

If a record is released on French label Because Music then you know that it’s going to be excellent. Unfamiliar with the the Parisian tastemakers? Well, over the years their roster has celebrated the music of everyone from Metronomy to Justice to Charlotte Gainsbourg to Christine and the Queens, to name a scant few… and now Selah Sue. Back with her first album in five years, the Belgian singer with the 60s bouffant grooves through a maze of mirrors, looking terribly chic in an ebony jumpsuit, in the premiere of her video for “Alone.” It’s a very cool kind of pop—palm-muted guitars and Sue’s husky intonations delivering a chorus that’s insidiously catchy. There’s a melancholy shot through it, but a playful kick too. There’s even a pinch of Solange in here too.

“LOVE is definitely the most important and beautiful thing in life,” she explains. “The flip side is fear of losing it. Loneliness and all the thoughts it brings when it fades: That’s what ALONE is about. Sad words in a groovy jacket” Extra powerful! Enjoy.”

Videos by VICE

Listen to her stellar collaboration with Childish Gambino “Together” here and watch “Alone” below.

Selah Sue Tour Dates with Charles Bradley

Sat 4/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (w Charles Bradley)

Sun 4/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Tranfer (w Charles Bradley)

Selah Sue’s album Reason is out on 6.3 via Because Records (when you buy now you get Selah’s “Alone” and “Together feat Childish Gambino” right then and there, for free.