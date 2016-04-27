PREMIERE: Listen to The Gotobeds’ “Brass Not Rash” or Their Guitarist Will Get Sad

The Gotobeds shot by Shawn Brackbill
It’s unlikely that an album will be released this year with a better title than Blood // Sugar // Secs // Traffic. Odds are that a member of Pittsburg’s The Gotobeds came up with that four beers in and then just rolled with it. The Replacements would be so proud.
After dropping album opener “Real Maths/Too Much” at the back end of last month, we’ve now got the second track from the Sub Pop recruits’ second LP, “Brass Not Rash,” a catchy post-punk gem that dips in and out of its own melody when it damn well sees fit. It comes off like a petulant nod to Les Savy Fav: shouty, affirmative and brainy.
So what does The Gotobeds’ Eli Kasan have to offer by way of insight into the track?
“I’m a short guy with stomach problems and the label made me dye my hair blonde; please buy my new mp3 ‘Brass Not Rash’ before I kill myself.”
Thanks Eli! I’m sure Sub Pop thought long and hard about the blonde hair decision, don’t get too upset. Listen to “Brass Not Rash” below, even though it probably doesn’t count as buying Eli’s band’s “new mp3.”
The Gotobeds Tour Dates
Apr. 30 – Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar
Apr. 29 – Detroit, MI – Donovan’s Pub
Jun. 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Northside Festival
Jun.18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Brillobox
Jul. 06 – Bloomington, IN – the Bishop Bar
Jul. 08 – Madison, WI – the Frequency
Jul. 11 – Toronto, ON – Drake Hotel
Jul. 12 – Montreal, QC – Le Divan Orange
Jul. 13 – Allston, MA – Great Scott
Jul. 14 – Portsmouth, NH – 3s Artspace
Jul. 15 – Providence, RI – Aurora
Jul. 17 – Washington, DC – DC9
The Gotobeds Blood // Sugar // Secs // Traffic if out on 10.6 via Sub Pop.