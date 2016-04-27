PREMIERE: Listen to The Gotobeds’ “Brass Not Rash” or Their Guitarist Will Get Sad



The Gotobeds shot by Shawn Brackbill

It’s unlikely that an album will be released this year with a better title than Blood // Sugar // Secs // Traffic. Odds are that a member of Pittsburg’s The Gotobeds came up with that four beers in and then just rolled with it. The Replacements would be so proud.

After dropping album opener “Real Maths/Too Much” at the back end of last month, we’ve now got the second track from the Sub Pop recruits’ second LP, “Brass Not Rash,” a catchy post­-punk gem that dips in and out of its own melody when it damn well sees fit. It comes off like a petulant nod to Les Savy Fav: shouty, affirmative and brainy.

So what does The Gotobeds’ Eli Kasan have to offer by way of insight into the track?

“I’m a short guy with stomach problems and the label made me dye my hair blonde; please buy my new mp3 ‘Brass Not Rash’ before I kill myself.”

Thanks Eli! I’m sure Sub Pop thought long and hard about the blonde hair decision, don’t get too upset. Listen to “Brass Not Rash” below, even though it probably doesn’t count as buying Eli’s band’s “new mp3.”

The Gotobeds Tour Dates

Apr. 30 – Columbus, OH – Big Room Bar

Apr. 29 – Detroit, MI – Donovan’s Pub

Jun. 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Northside Festival

Jun.18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Brillobox

Jul. 06 – Bloomington, IN – the Bishop Bar

Jul. 08 – Madison, WI – the Frequency

Jul. 11 – Toronto, ON – Drake Hotel

Jul. 12 – Montreal, QC – Le Divan Orange

Jul. 13 – Allston, MA – Great Scott

Jul. 14 – Portsmouth, NH – 3s Artspace

Jul. 15 – Providence, RI – Aurora

Jul. 17 – Washington, DC – DC9

The Gotobeds Blood // Sugar // Secs // Traffic if out on 10.6 via Sub Pop​.