Weaves Premiere Charming, Summery “Coo Coo”

Toronto quartet Weaves are constantly creating. Their skewed, eccentric sensibility—a burst of melody, a lurch into no wave, a disregard for conventions—is the result of an endless recording cycle, starting on a cell phone mic and ending up on Soundcloud.

Maybe it’s this that accounts for the bold leap they’ve made with “Coo Coo,” premiering today on Noisey. It’s a turn towards left-field pop with bright guitar flourishes and jangling rhythms. It’s a step forward for lead singer Jasmyn Burke too, her voice tipping into falsetto and delighting in its own versatility. There are echoes of Karen O in there, but there’s a range to Burke’s voice that suggests she could take it wherever she pleases.

“Coo Coo” is a track from Weaves’ self-titled debut record, out June 17 on Buzz Records and Kanine Records. You can pre-order the album on iTunes. Check the track out below.

Catch Weaves on tour:

05/28 London, ON – Grickle Grass festival

06/02 Berlin, DE – FluxBau

06/03 Mannheim, DE – Maifeld Derby festival

06/04 Nimes, FR – This Is Not A Love Song festival

06/05 Paris, FR – Le Pop Up Du Label

06/07 Tunbridge Wells, UK – Wells Forum #

06/08 London, UK – Dingwalls #

06/09 Birmingham, UK – Sunflower Lounge #

06/10 Edinburgh, UK – Electric Circus #

06/11 Liverpool, UK – Studio 2 #

06/12 Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute #

06/13 Nottingham, UK – Bodega #

06/14 Cardiff, UK – The Globe #

06/15 Cambridge, UK – Portland Arms #

06/17 Antwerp, BE – Trix

06/18 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret festival

06/20 Nottingham, UK – Rough Trade (in-store)

06/21 London, UK – Rough Trade East (in-store)

06/22 Bristol, UK – Rise Music (in-store)

06/24 Oslo, NO – Piknik I Parken festival

06/29 Lille, FR – La Peniche

06/30 Derby, UK – The Venue

07/01, Bedford, UK, Esquires

07/02 Aldershot, UK – West End Centre

07/03 Brighton, UK – The Prince Albert

07/04 Guildford, UK – Boileroom

07/08 Winchester, UK – Railway

07/09 Milton Keynes, UK – Craufurd Arms

07/12 Leicester, UK – The Musician

07/14 London, UK – Shacklewell Arms

07/15 Southwold, UK – Latitude festival

07/17 Glasgow, UK – Nice N Sleazy

07/18 Newcastle, UK – Think Tank

07/19 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

07/23 Huntington, UK – Secret Garden Party festival

08/09 Columbia, MO – Café Berlin

08/10 Dallas, TX – Three Links

08/12 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

08/13 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

08/15 Seattle, WA – Barboza

08/16 Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

08/18 Calgary, AB – Palomino

08/19 Saskatoon, SK – Vangelis Tavern

08/20 Winnipeg, MB – Rainbow Trout Music Festival

08/21 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

08/22 Chicago, IL – Schubas

08/24 New York, NY – Mercury Lounge *

08/25 Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right *

08/26 Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA *

08/27 Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

09/02-04 Salisbury, UK – End of the Road festival

# w/ Beach Slang

* w/ Cayetana