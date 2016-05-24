Weaves Premiere Charming, Summery “Coo Coo”

Toronto quartet Weaves are constantly creating. Their skewed, eccentric sensibility—a burst of melody, a lurch into no wave, a disregard for conventions—is the result of an endless recording cycle, starting on a cell phone mic and ending up on Soundcloud.
Maybe it’s this that accounts for the bold leap they’ve made with “Coo Coo,” premiering today on Noisey. It’s a turn towards left-field pop with bright guitar flourishes and jangling rhythms. It’s a step forward for lead singer Jasmyn Burke too, her voice tipping into falsetto and delighting in its own versatility. There are echoes of Karen O in there, but there’s a range to Burke’s voice that suggests she could take it wherever she pleases.
“Coo Coo” is a track from Weaves’ self-titled debut record, out June 17 on Buzz Records and Kanine Records. You can pre-order the album on iTunes. Check the track out below.
Catch Weaves on tour:
05/28 London, ON – Grickle Grass festival
06/02 Berlin, DE – FluxBau
06/03 Mannheim, DE – Maifeld Derby festival
06/04 Nimes, FR – This Is Not A Love Song festival
06/05 Paris, FR – Le Pop Up Du Label
06/07 Tunbridge Wells, UK – Wells Forum #
06/08 London, UK – Dingwalls #
06/09 Birmingham, UK – Sunflower Lounge #
06/10 Edinburgh, UK – Electric Circus #
06/11 Liverpool, UK – Studio 2 #
06/12 Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute #
06/13 Nottingham, UK – Bodega #
06/14 Cardiff, UK – The Globe #
06/15 Cambridge, UK – Portland Arms #
06/17 Antwerp, BE – Trix
06/18 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret festival
06/20 Nottingham, UK – Rough Trade (in-store)
06/21 London, UK – Rough Trade East (in-store)
06/22 Bristol, UK – Rise Music (in-store)
06/24 Oslo, NO – Piknik I Parken festival
06/29 Lille, FR – La Peniche
06/30 Derby, UK – The Venue
07/01, Bedford, UK, Esquires
07/02 Aldershot, UK – West End Centre
07/03 Brighton, UK – The Prince Albert
07/04 Guildford, UK – Boileroom
07/08 Winchester, UK – Railway
07/09 Milton Keynes, UK – Craufurd Arms
07/12 Leicester, UK – The Musician
07/14 London, UK – Shacklewell Arms
07/15 Southwold, UK – Latitude festival
07/17 Glasgow, UK – Nice N Sleazy
07/18 Newcastle, UK – Think Tank
07/19 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
07/23 Huntington, UK – Secret Garden Party festival
08/09 Columbia, MO – Café Berlin
08/10 Dallas, TX – Three Links
08/12 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
08/13 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
08/15 Seattle, WA – Barboza
08/16 Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret
08/18 Calgary, AB – Palomino
08/19 Saskatoon, SK – Vangelis Tavern
08/20 Winnipeg, MB – Rainbow Trout Music Festival
08/21 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
08/22 Chicago, IL – Schubas
08/24 New York, NY – Mercury Lounge *
08/25 Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right *
08/26 Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA *
08/27 Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
09/02-04 Salisbury, UK – End of the Road festival
# w/ Beach Slang
* w/ Cayetana