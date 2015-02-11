PREMIERE: Wire Return to “Joust & Jostle” with a New Self-Titled LP

(photo by Marylene Mey)

UK legends Wire have returned with their new self-titled LP, their 13th overall and second in two years. Look for it on their own pink flag imprint, scheduled to drop on April 13 in the UK / April 21 in the US via their site. Noisey is proud to present a stream the first track “Joust & Jostle” below. Check out the new track below, and get familiar before the band goes on a US tour in May. Full tour schedule is below.

Videos by VICE

WIRE on TOUR

April 12-13 – UK – BRIGHTON – Prince Albert

April 14-18 – UK – LONDON – DRILL : LEXINGTON (album launch)

April 20 – UK – SOUTHAMPTON – Engine Rooms

April 21 – UK – RAMSGATE – Music Hall

April 22 – UK – NOTTINGHAM – Rescue Rooms

April 23 – UK – LIVERPOOL – Kazimer

April 24 – UK – HEBDEN BRIDGE – Trades Club

April 26 – UK – ABERDEEN – Lemon Tree

April 27- UK – GLASGOW – King Tuts

April 28 – UK – LEEDS – Brudenell Social Club

April 29 – UK – MANCHESTER – Club Academy

April 30 – UK – BRISTOL – Fleece

May 27 – USA – SEATTLE, WA – Nuemos

May 29 – USA – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Slim’s

May 30 – USA – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Echoplex

June 02 – USA – CAMBRIDGE, MA – The Sinclair

June 03 – USA – BROOKLYN, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

June 04 – USA – NEW YORK, NY – Bowery Ballroom

June 05 – USA – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Union Transfer

June 06 – USA – WASHINGTON, DC – Black Cat

June 08 – USA – CLEVELAND, OH – Beachland Ballroom

June 09 – USA – DETROIT, MI – Majestic Theatre

June 10 – USA – LOUISVILLE, KY – Headliners