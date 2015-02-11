PREMIERE: Wire Return to “Joust & Jostle” with a New Self-Titled LP

(photo by Marylene Mey)
UK legends Wire have returned with their new self-titled LP, their 13th overall and second in two years. Look for it on their own pink flag imprint, scheduled to drop on April 13 in the UK / April 21 in the US via their site. Noisey is proud to present a stream the first track “Joust & Jostle” below. Check out the new track below, and get familiar before the band goes on a US tour in May. Full tour schedule is below.
WIRE on TOUR
April 12-13 – UK – BRIGHTON – Prince Albert
April 14-18 – UK – LONDON – DRILL : LEXINGTON (album launch)
April 20 – UK – SOUTHAMPTON – Engine Rooms
April 21 – UK – RAMSGATE – Music Hall
April 22 – UK – NOTTINGHAM – Rescue Rooms
April 23 – UK – LIVERPOOL – Kazimer
April 24 – UK – HEBDEN BRIDGE – Trades Club
April 26 – UK – ABERDEEN – Lemon Tree
April 27- UK – GLASGOW – King Tuts
April 28 – UK – LEEDS – Brudenell Social Club
April 29 – UK – MANCHESTER – Club Academy
April 30 – UK – BRISTOL – Fleece
May 27 – USA – SEATTLE, WA – Nuemos
May 29 – USA – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Slim’s
May 30 – USA – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Echoplex
June 02 – USA – CAMBRIDGE, MA – The Sinclair
June 03 – USA – BROOKLYN, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
June 04 – USA – NEW YORK, NY – Bowery Ballroom
June 05 – USA – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Union Transfer
June 06 – USA – WASHINGTON, DC – Black Cat
June 08 – USA – CLEVELAND, OH – Beachland Ballroom
June 09 – USA – DETROIT, MI – Majestic Theatre
June 10 – USA – LOUISVILLE, KY – Headliners