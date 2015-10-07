Private Floating Islands Are The New Luxury Megayachts

This is what would happen if an exotic island and a luxury yacht got wasted off Dom Pérignon, hooked up at the Zaha Hadid penthouse and had an illegitimate child. The Austrian-based company Migaloo, that specializes in “private submersible yachts”, has designed the world’s first mobile private island. Called the Kokomo Ailand, the floating paradise features multiple levels which sit on semi-submersible platforms. A tropical jungle level features palm trees, vertical gardens and, apparently, beautiful parrots, while the beach deck is fitted out with an infinity pool and barbecue area.

Other features include: waterfalls, an underwater dining room, glass-bottomed jacuzzi, cinema, heli pad, outdoor stage (presumably for when you need to fly Rihanna in for a casual, last minute performance via said helicopter), spa and beauty salons, and a shark-feeding station. A penthouse with 360-degree views, which sits 262 feet above sea level and is accessible via elevator, is the cherry on top of the cake. The prototype model is 127 yards wide and 85 yards tall, but all size, features and design are completely customizable.

Check out this video to see it in action:

You can find out more on Migaloo’s site.

