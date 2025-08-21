Project Pantheon Drops 30 Minutes of Gameplay and Its Official Title: Gods, Death & Reapers

It’s finally confirmed. Project Pantheon is no more. It’s now got an official title: Gods, Death & Reapers.

I was excited when I first saw the game under the old name. And now with Gamescom in full swing, we got the update as promised.

Gods, Death & Reapers gameplay looks pretty solid

Being a free-to-play title, I know that tends to get the alarm bells ringing now. However, I’m going to pick this game as the one I’m optimistic about. I think there’s a real potential to do an Extraction RPG correctly here and keep the community engaged without feeling like you have to dump money into it.

Gameplay wise, it looks like a it’s making good on its combination of Diablo and Path of Exile style gameplay.

Key Features

Battle Through Myth and Chaos Journey through richly detailed mythological realms, beginning with Norse mythology. Face challenging enemies, complete quests and collect powerful weapons, armor and artifacts. Master different playstyles in balanced player-versus-player-versus-environment combat. Future updates will add a single-player story and player-versus-environment co-op modes without constant player-versus-player pressure.

High Stakes, Big Rewards Expand the sanctuary, customize loadout, and take on missions with unique objectives. In Extraction mode, players’ skills are tested on every run – survive to secure valuable loot or lose it all with death. Future updates will include more maps and player-to-player trading, alongside new modes.

Community-Driven Development Gods, Death & Reapers is being built with community feedback driving the decisions, and Wolcen is committed to keeping that connection strong.



I won’t lie, part of me wishes that “Pantheon” had stayed in the title. I just think that’s a cool word that doesn’t get nearly enough use. But Gods, Death & Reapers is awesome too. You can request access to the alpha on Steam now.