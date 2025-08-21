VICE
Project Pantheon Drops 30 Minutes of Gameplay and Its Official Title: Gods, Death & Reapers

Project Pantheon is now titled Gods, Death & Reapers. The name change also comes with 30 minutes of footage.

Project Pantheon Gets 30 Minutes of Gameplay Footage and an Official Title Gods, Death & Reapers
Screenshot: WOLCEN Studio
It’s finally confirmed. Project Pantheon is no more. It’s now got an official title: Gods, Death & Reapers.

I was excited when I first saw the game under the old name. And now with Gamescom in full swing, we got the update as promised.

Gods, Death & Reapers gameplay looks pretty solid

Being a free-to-play title, I know that tends to get the alarm bells ringing now. However, I’m going to pick this game as the one I’m optimistic about. I think there’s a real potential to do an Extraction RPG correctly here and keep the community engaged without feeling like you have to dump money into it.

Gameplay wise, it looks like a it’s making good on its combination of Diablo and Path of Exile style gameplay.

Key Features

  • Battle Through Myth and Chaos
    • Journey through richly detailed mythological realms, beginning with Norse mythology.
    • Face challenging enemies, complete quests and collect powerful weapons, armor and artifacts.
    • Master different playstyles in balanced player-versus-player-versus-environment combat.
    • Future updates will add a single-player story and player-versus-environment co-op modes without constant player-versus-player pressure.
  • High Stakes, Big Rewards
    • Expand the sanctuary, customize loadout, and take on missions with unique objectives.
    • In Extraction mode, players’ skills are tested on every run – survive to secure valuable loot or lose it all with death.
    • Future updates will include more maps and player-to-player trading, alongside new modes.
  • Community-Driven Development
    • Gods, Death & Reapers is being built with community feedback driving the decisions, and Wolcen is committed to keeping that connection strong.

I won’t lie, part of me wishes that “Pantheon” had stayed in the title. I just think that’s a cool word that doesn’t get nearly enough use. But Gods, Death & Reapers is awesome too. You can request access to the alpha on Steam now.

