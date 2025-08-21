Project Pantheon Drops 30 Minutes of Gameplay and Its Official Title: Gods, Death & Reapers

It’s finally confirmed. Project Pantheon is no more. It’s now got an official title: Gods, Death & Reapers.
I was excited when I first saw the game under the old name. And now with Gamescom in full swing, we got the update as promised.
Gods, Death & Reapers gameplay looks pretty solid
Being a free-to-play title, I know that tends to get the alarm bells ringing now. However, I’m going to pick this game as the one I’m optimistic about. I think there’s a real potential to do an Extraction RPG correctly here and keep the community engaged without feeling like you have to dump money into it.
Gameplay wise, it looks like a it’s making good on its combination of Diablo and Path of Exile style gameplay.
Key Features
- Battle Through Myth and Chaos
- Journey through richly detailed mythological realms, beginning with Norse mythology.
- Face challenging enemies, complete quests and collect powerful weapons, armor and artifacts.
- Master different playstyles in balanced player-versus-player-versus-environment combat.
- Future updates will add a single-player story and player-versus-environment co-op modes without constant player-versus-player pressure.
- High Stakes, Big Rewards
- Expand the sanctuary, customize loadout, and take on missions with unique objectives.
- In Extraction mode, players’ skills are tested on every run – survive to secure valuable loot or lose it all with death.
- Future updates will include more maps and player-to-player trading, alongside new modes.
- Community-Driven Development
- Gods, Death & Reapers is being built with community feedback driving the decisions, and Wolcen is committed to keeping that connection strong.
I won’t lie, part of me wishes that “Pantheon” had stayed in the title. I just think that’s a cool word that doesn’t get nearly enough use. But Gods, Death & Reapers is awesome too. You can request access to the alpha on Steam now.