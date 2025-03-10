‘Promise Mascot Agency’ Teases Its Stacked Voice Cast Even Further Before April 10th Release

Promise Mascot Agency is one of those games that immediately sunk its hooks into me. Not only is the premise one of the wildest things I’ve ever heard of. But the demo sold me on just how good the game feels to play. Adding in the fact that it’s an open-world crime drama featuring mascots? You’ve got a recipe for my GOTY nod. But a pretty face can only get you so far. And that’s why Kaizen Game Works decided it’s time to show off a few more talented voice actors who’ll be gracing our eardrums.

Screenshot: Kaizen Game Works Limited

‘Promise Mascot Agency’ Promises a Top-Tier Premise With Top-Tier Voice Talent

According to the official Promise Mascot Agency website;

Videos by VICE

Michi, a disgraced yakuza lieutenant, is exiled to a cursed town in Promise Mascot Agency to turn a bankrupt mascot agency into a profitable enterprise. As he struggles in his new life, can he manage to make a successful business and unravel the conspiracy behind his exile? He receives help from Assistant Manager Pinky, who happens to be a mascot herself.

And what would a game like Promise Mascot Agency be without a wacky cast of supporting characters? Kaizen Game Works has been showing off portraits for a while, so we can at least see who we’ll be hanging around with. But maybe some of the Promise Mascot Agency voices sound just a little too familiar? And you can’t put your finger… or Pinky, rather, on it. Well, they’ve teased even more voice-acting credits. And I feel like there are going to be some big surprises waiting by the time the credits roll.

Here's a sneaky peek of the voice acting credits for Promise Mascot Agency!Everyone did such an amazing job, we can't wait for you to hear the results. 🎙️✨store.steampowered.com/app/2585830/… — Kaizen Game Works ✨ PROMISE MASCOT AGENCY DEMO OUT NOW! (@kaizengameworks.com) 2025-03-10T11:11:17.893Z Post by @Kaizengameworks on Bluesky

Besides the standout performance of Takya Kuroda/Kazuma Kiryu as the main protagonist Michi, there are plenty of familiar names in this list. Plenty of A-List anime talent is lining the walls of Promise Mascot Agency, but as I’ve said before, I’m most excited to see/hear SWERY. I’m hoping there’s a Deadly Premonition cameo in some way, shape, or form due to his involvement. This will be one heck of a wild ride. And the voice cast is going to make it memorable.