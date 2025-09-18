Proton VPN’s End-Of-Summer Sale Knocks Half off Its VPN and More

Proton, one of my favorite makers of security and privacy apps, has an end-of-summer sale going on right now that knocks half or more off the price of a range of services, from secure email to VPN to password manager.

annual plans only

You’ve gotta make a commitment to get the deal. Choosing a month-to-month subscription just lands you the normal price. For Proton Mail, Proton’s secure email service, choosing an annual subscription drops the monthly price from $5 to $2.50.

Likewise, Proton Pass also drops from $5 per month to $2.50 if you choose the annual plan. You should be using a password manager to generate super-secure passwords, one unique one for every website or account, and automatically fill them in for you on websites.

Proton VPN sees a significant drop, from $10 per month to $4 per month. You can read more about why this Swiss VPN service is one of the few I trust. Proton VPN says it doesn’t log user information.

“Under Swiss law, we are not obligated to save any user connection logs, nor can we be forced to perform targeted logging on specific users,” writes Proton VPN on an explainer webpage. “This means that your private browsing history stays private and cannot be turned over to a third-party.”

If all that sounds good and you want it all, you can save $3 per month on Proton Unlimited, a fairly comprehensive suite of these six services, including Proton Mail, Proton Pass, Proton VPN. It’ll run you $10 per month on an annual plan and save you a bundle if you want several Proton services.

You get 500GB of Proton Drive storage for free with Proton Unlimited, but if you just want the secure cloud storage for your files, photos, and videos, you can buy it standalone for half off at $2.50 per month.

Even at full price, I found these Proton apps worth it, so it’s a no-brainer on sale.