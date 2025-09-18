Proton Is More Than Just a Great VPN. It Has Mail, Cloud Storage, and More.

There’s more to online privacy and security than using a VPN. Although I’m a big fan of NordVPN and Mullvad VPN, neither they nor any other competitor has such a comprehensive suite of pro-privacy products as Proton.

If you want to go beyond a VPN to a full complement of apps to protect your privacy online, Proton is trustworthy, having been vetted for transparency, and a good buy at $10 per month for a bundle of six services.

more than just a vpn

I’ve gotten on my trusty soapbox about how everything in life is just better if you use a password manager to create and keep track of killer, secure, unique passwords. As a basic part of digital security, it wouldn’t be much of a comprehensive bundle if Proton Unlimited didn’t include its own password manager, Proton Pass.

There’s also Proton Mail, which keeps the snooping eyes of Big Tech out of your inbox. You get unlimited messages across 15 email addresses, as long as it totals 500GB. Let me tell you, that’ll take a long, long, long time to fill.

Proton Drive gives you 500GB of secure cloud storage in which to store your files, photos, and videos. Being that your data lives on Proton servers in the cloud, you can access them from any device, giving you a measure of shareability and redundancy with greater privacy standards than the usual suspects.

I’ve gushed about Proton VPN plenty. On the paid version, which is included in Proton Unlimited, you can select from 11,802 Proton VPN servers (in “110+ countries”), of which 8,732 are for Plus users only.

You also gain compatibility with streaming services, faster speeds (up to 10 Gbps), split tunneling (which lets you specify which websites and apps are protected by the VPN), using the Tor network over VPN, P2P/BitTorrent support, and the ability to connect up to 10 devices.

Rounding out the suite are a calendar and digital wallet. Proton calls its Unlimited package a way to de-Google your life. Given how comprehensive it is, I’d say that’s a fair way to market it.