PS5 Getting ‘Forza Horizon 5’ Will Still Require Players To Jump Into the Microsoft Pool

Forza Horizon 5 quickly rose up the PS5 pre-order ranks after the confirmation that the former Xbox exclusive would be PlayStation-bound. Breaking lifetime pre-order records, the racing juggernaut proves that the console wars may have always been silly. But, wait, PS5 users! There’s a Microsoft-centric caveat you should know about.

PS5 players will have to create and link to a Microsoft account in order to play Forza Horizon 5. This is non-negotiable. So, remember when PC players blew a gasket when Helldivers 2 had that PSN account requirement once upon a time? This may trigger some Gamer PTSD for many folks. This is all confirmed via an official Forza Horizon 5 FAQ page.

“Q: Do I need a Microsoft account to play Forza Horizon 5 on PS5?

A: Yes, in addition to a PSN account you’ll need to link to a Microsoft account in order to play Forza Horizon 5 on PS5. This process begins the first time you start up the game on your console,” the FAQ clarifies.

Screenshot: Xbox Game Studios

did you think you’d get off scot-free, ps5 users?

“Q: How do I link my Microsoft account to my PlayStation Network account?

A: On launch of the game, you will be asked to sign-in with your Microsoft account –sometimes referred to as the Xbox Live services that are a part of your Microsoft account – and link it to the PlayStation Network account you are currently logged into the PS5 console.

Linking a Microsoft account to a PSN account is on a title-by-title basis and permanent. Players have the ability to unlink the Microsoft account to that PSN account, for Forza Horizon 5, but must relink to only that specific and originally linked, Microsoft account.”

So, yeah, you gotta be willing to play the game if you want to play the game. Although, it seems like a fairly harmless trade-off to play one of the best racing games in recent years. It’s time to let go of all that console loyalty, y’all. It’s over. Indeed, the PS5 and Xbox are tentative friends now. We can all rest freely and peacefully.