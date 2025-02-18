‘Psychological Autopsies’ Are Bringing Justice to Homicide Victims

For quite some time, experts have been exploring the use of psychological autopsies in certain criminal cases, especially those where suicide is in question.

One case in particular was the death of Kristen Trickle, which originally was ruled a suicide before further investigation.

Kristen’s husband—Colby Trickle—alleged that he found her half-naked in bed and barely breathing with a gun placed over her body. At the time, Colby claimed he woke up to ringing in his ears and learned that she had shot herself.

Her loved ones, however, questioned this narrative, stating that she was the “last person” they would think to do something like that.

What’s more? One of the responding detectives—who had witnessed countless suicide calls in his career—did not believe this was the case for Trickle.

Due to the complex nature of this case, county attorney Robert Anderson decided to pursue a psychological autopsy.

What is a Psychological Autopsy?

According to an article published in the American Psychological Association, “a psychological autopsy (PA) is a technique that entails reviewing the psychosocial aspects of a victim’s life. It is an extension of victimology that attempts to reconstruct the deceased’s psychological state leading up to and at the time of death. Behaviors, thoughts, emotions, and relationships of the deceased individual are examined.”

Anderson hired a forensic psychologist to explore Kristen’s state of mind in the days and moments before her death.

“Being unable to speak with [the victim] … because they’re, of course, no longer here, [forensic psychologists] have to speak with their family, their friends, their coworkers,” Anderson explained. “They review any social media, diaries, journals, anything that they can.”

It was through the psychological autopsy that Colby was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and interference with law enforcement. It turned out Colby also collected over $120,000 from his wife’s life insurance policies and was actively having a virtual affair with another woman.

While psychological autopsies are, of course, only part of the puzzle, they can shed light on facts that otherwise would have been missed in physical autopsies in those who were presumed to have committed suicide.