Pumpkin Cheesecake Oat Bars Recipe

Serves 8-10

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the crumbs and crust:

1 ½ cups|240 grams all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups|170 grams rolled oats

1 cup|200 grams light brown sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

16 tablespoons|230 grams unsalted butter

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

for the filling:

8 ounces|226 grams cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup|130 grams granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg

1 (15-ounce|425 gram) can pumpkin purée, preferably Libby’s

Directions

Make the crust and crumble: Heat the oven to 350°F. Line an 8-inch square baking dish with parchment paper. Mix the flour, oats, sugar, salt, and baking powder together in a medium bowl. Melt half of the butter, then mix with half of the oat mixture in the prepared baking dish, pressing into the bottom in an even layer. Refrigerate until ready to use. Cut the remaining butter into cubes and, using your fingers, mix into the remaining oat mixture with the cinnamon until pea-sized crumbles form. Refrigerate until ready to use. Make the filling: Using a hand mixer, beat all of the ingredients in a medium bowl until smooth. Pour over the prepared crust and top with the prepared crumble. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Bake the crumble until golden, about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Cool slightly, then cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.

