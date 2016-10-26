Pussy Riot Celebrate Vaginas in a New Song About Vaginas

Does your vagina have a brand? Mine does. It’s kind of ‘pastel goth meets that movie Teeth.‘ Why do I ask? Well, because this big question is just one of a number that political force and formerly jailed punks Pussy Riot are raising via their new song and music video, “Straight Outta Vagina.”



With appearances by rappers Desi Mo and Leikeli47, and production by TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, the track itself is a pretty catchy electronic pop affair – the hook, “Don’t play stupid, don’t play dumb / vagina’s where you’re really from,” has, fair play, been stuck in my head like a chant from a feminist adaptation of Bring It On – and the visual is a celebration of all things Pussy Riot. Colourful balaclavas and churches, therefore, feature in abundance.

In the description accompanying the clip on YouTube, the band state that “the owner of vaginas is not some narcissistic stupid orange ape who’d claim that he could easily grab women by their pussies.” From this, we may well surmise that both the song and video are intended as an an attack on Donald Trump’s recently unearthed comments, and, indeed, a reclamation of vaginas in general.



Watch the video below:



