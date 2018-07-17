Pussy Riot Release New “Track About a Good Cop” Video After World Cup Protest

Pussy Riot have released a new song, “Track About a Good Cop.” The video, which you can watch at the top of the page (be aware that it features a lot of flashing images), was released this morning, a day after news broke that four of the punk protest group’s members—Veronika Nikulshina, Olga Kuracheva, Olga Pakhtusova, and Petya Verzilov—had been jailed for 15 days for running onto the pitch during Sunday’s World Cup Final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The song itself moves between ecstatic club-pop whispers and bursts of glitchy electronics. The lyrics match the utopianism of the statement that accompanied Sunday’s protest, borrowed from Dmitri Prigov’s concept of the Heavenly Policeman. “Girls and Boys / Sugary streets / Cops are kissing under the clouds,” a translation at the bottom of the screen reads. “Me and the cop / Me and the cop / We’ve turned from enemies into a duo.”



